Hannah Ferrier speaks out on dramatic Below Deck Med firing, Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White

Hannah Ferrier is speaking out on her dramatic firing from Below Deck Med, Captain Sandy Yawn, and bosun Malia White.

Fans watched as Captain Sandy cut Hannah lose after Malia reported the chief stew for having valium and CBD pen. Hannah took her lumps and attempted to leave The Wellington peacefully.

However, Captain Sandy kept hounding her, even insinuating that Hannah was trying to flush her drugs. The captain also followed Hannah off the yacht as the chief stew was looking for a moment of privacy.

It was certainly not the exit fans felt Hannah deserved after being a pivotal part of Below Deck Mediterranean since the first season. The former chief stew agrees. She is sounding off on her exit, plus Captain Sandy and Malia’s involvement in her departure.

A disappointing exit on Below Deck Med

Hannah is extremely disappointed in the way her exit went down. She believes the entire situation was handled badly. The words Captain Sandy used to terminate Hannah did not sit well with the chief stew.

In an interview with The Daily Dish, Hannah expressed the terms used to get rid of her were “damaging” to her reputation. The entire narrative was frustrating and disappointing because Captain Sandy implied Hannah was not safe to go to sea, which was not the case.

“I guess I’m just disappointed because I feel like I should’ve been given at least the respect of a sit-down conversation where it could be, ‘This is what we’ve found. Can you explain?” she said.

“And it could’ve been a back-and-forth, as opposed to such a drastic measure taken without so much as a conversation after. You know, that was my fifth season with Below Deck. So, I was really disappointed in that, but then I also know that at the end of the day, she is the captain.”

Hannah takes full responsibility for not declaring the drugs, and she regrets that action. It was not intentional, and she wasn’t trying to hide the medication. Hannah shared she has always had her anxiety medication on board when working, especially filming the Bravo show.

As for the CBD pen, Hannah checked before traveling to Spain to make sure it was legal. Once discovering it was, she genuinely didn’t think she was doing anything wrong. She only uses it to calm her anxiety.

Calling out Captain Sandy and Malia

Hannah is calling out Captain Sandy for not only the word she used during Hannah’s firing but also for not leaving her alone. The captain following Hannah onto the dock was too much.

“I think it was handled in a very poor way, and I think it was handled very unprofessionally. The fact that she screamed, ‘F**k you!’ is insane,” Hannah shared with E! News.

The entire situation still doesn’t sit well with Hannah, who admitted she doesn’t speak to Captain Sandy. However, the captain did reach out to ask for Hannah’s address to send a baby gift.

As for Malia, Hannah stands by her claims the bosun is a snake. Hannah is also blasting Malia for calling her anxiety medication “narcotics” on Watch What Happens Live. The Bravo personality feels like Malia’s words paint her as a drug addict and shine a negative spotlight on mental health.

“There are so many people in the world that suffer from mental illness. And it’s 2020. We shouldn’t be making people feel like a lesser for taking medication for mental illness. Or making them feel like they can’t do a job, or they can’t do what normal people can do,” the former chief stew explained to People magazine.

Hannah Ferrier would have preferred to leave Below Deck Mediterranean on a different note, but she is done looking back. She is moving on from the Bravo show and the drama.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.