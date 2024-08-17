90 Day Fiance viewers sign petition to have Angela Deem removed from franchise

90 Day Fiance viewers have spoken and they’re fed up with Angela Deem.

Angela has been sharing her storyline since 2018, and 90 Day Fiance viewers have watched her and Michael Ilesanmi’s tumultuous international love story play out on TLC.

TLC’s cameras have captured Angela’s fiery temper over the years.

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Angela berate Michael, call him names, scream at him at close range, throw a cake in his face, tear apart his car after randomly popping up on him in Nigeria, and most recently, spit food in his face.

Angela’s behavior has appalled 90 Day Fiance viewers, and now they’re making it known that they’ve had enough.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So much so that they’ve garnered hundreds of signatures on a petition on Change.org.

Angela Deem’s critics petition to have her removed from 90 Day Fiance

The petition is called Demand the Removal of Angela Deem from TLC Network and Sharp Entertainment Projects, and it’s already surpassed the 500 signatures required to declare victory.

The petition’s creator wrote, “Like many others, I am personally invested in the issue of Domestic Violence.”

Angela berates Michael in a 90 Day Fiance scene on the petition’s site. Pic credit: Change.org

“Angela Deem, a cast member of numerous shows on the TLC network and Sharp Entertainment productions, has consistently exhibited violent and aggressive behavior on-screen. This normalizes and promotes domestic violence, something that is absolutely unacceptable,” the petition reads.

The description states that 90 Day Fiance fans are “disgusted and disturbed” by Angela’s on-air antics.

The petitioner pleaded with readers to sign the petition to “demonstrate that you stand with victims of domestic violence and to show your refusal to support media that perpetuates abusive behavior.”

So far, more than 500 of Angela’s critics have signed the petition, and the next goal is to reach 1,000 more signatures.

Angela and Michael’s roller coaster of a love story has played out for years

Angela and Michael’s love story wasn’t always so chaotic, but it deteriorated quickly, as we’ve watched.

Angela married Michael in 2020 in his native Nigeria, but their marriage was short-lived.

In recent years, Angela has accused Michael of scamming her. After he admitted to an online affair, she’s suspected he took it to the next level and slept with another woman once he arrived in America.

Angela and Michael will soon be exes

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Angela filed to annul their marriage in June 2024.

Michael has since raised more than $34,000 to cover his unexpected legal fees so he can respond to Angela’s filing.

The Nigerian native thanked his supporters after they exceeded his GoFundMe goal in just two days, expressing that he was “overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Angela teases a return to 90 Day Fiance despite her haters speaking out

A few months ago, Angela claimed she wouldn’t return to the 90 Day Finance franchise once Season 8 of Happily Ever After? commenced.

The 58-year-old told her fans, “Listen, after this season, bye-bye!”

It didn’t take Angela long for her to backtrack. When an Instagram commenter wrote that Angela wouldn’t be back on TLC, Angela teased, “[Wanna] bet?”

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 18, at 8/7c on TLC.