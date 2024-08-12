Angela Deem defends and explains why she spat on Michael Ilesanmi in restaurant scene

Angela Deem believes that hurling her chewed-up food at Michael Ilesanmi was justified.

As 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched this season, Angela became irate when Michael spat a piece of food at the wall that he didn’t like during a restaurant scene.

While out to dinner at a friend’s restaurant with Angela’s daughter, Skyla, Michael tried some ribs for the first time and didn’t like them, so he turned his head and spat a small mouthful at the wall.

Angela was appalled at Michael’s actions and asked him, “Did you just spit on there?”

“It’s not spitting,” Michael responded.

Angela wasn’t buying Michael’s claims and fired back, “You f**king spit it, stop lying!”

Angela Deem spat on Michael Ilesanmi during dinner this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

“Let me show you what you did,” Angela said before chewing up some of her ribs and spitting a mouthful of them onto Michael’s shoulder at close range.

Angela spat on Michael during dinner. Pic credit: Discovery+

Afterward, Angela screamed at Michael, “That’s what you just did to the wall!”

Angela continued to berate Michael, yelling, “Don’t tell me that wasn’t f**king spit. That was f**king rude!” before she got up from their booth and walked out of the restaurant.

Angela’s actions disgusted 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers, but now, the reality TV personality is revealing the reason she did what she did, and she claims it was warranted.

Angela says Michael is guilty of vandalizing her friend’s restaurant

During a recent TikTok live, as captured and shared by @kikiandkibbitz and @merrypants on Instagram, Angela claimed that Michael vandalized her friend’s property by spitting food at the wall.

When a commenter asked about Angela spitting on Michael, she responded, “I’ll spit in your d**n shirt if you spit on my friend’s restaurant!”

Angela’s friend, who joined her during the live video, accused critics of focusing on “small stuff that really has no relevance to anything” when referring to Angela spitting on Michael.

“I stand up to vandalizing my friend’s restaurant,” Angela continued.

She went on to claim that if her friend, the restaurant owner, would have pressed the issue, he could have filed charges against Michael.

“That’s vandalizing his property with a spit of food,” Angela claimed. “Yes, but no one goes that far because it’s petty.

Michael is ignoring Angela’s social media jabs

Michael doesn’t have to worry about Angela spitting food on him any longer because he has since flown the coop.

After going missing in February 2024, Michael decided he’d had enough of Angela treating him like a “nobody” and fled their Hazlehurst, Georgia home.

Angela has since filed for an annulment, claiming that Michael committed fraud by using her to get to the US.

Per her court filing, Angela claims that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status” in America.

It appears that Michael is unfazed by Angela’s filing, as he continues to share photos on Instagram looking happy and carefree.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 11, at 8/7c on TLC.