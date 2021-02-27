Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
90 Day Fiance: Michael Ilesanmi celebrates birthday, Angela Deem showers him with love


90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem - Michael Ilesanmi
90 Day Fiance star Michael Ilesanmi with his wife Angela Deem. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem is thousands of miles away from Michael Ilesanmi but that doesn’t stop her from making him feel special on his big day. The TLC star showered her husband with love as he celebrated his 33rd birthday in Nigeria.

The couple has been living apart for quite a while now. Michael has yet to obtain his spousal visa and with the ongoing pandemic, more delays are expected. At this point, it’s likely the couple will continue celebrating special events together virtually.

90 Day Fiance: Michael Ilesanmi turns 33

Michael Ilesanmi just turned one year older this week. The 90 Day Fiance star took to Instagram and shared some good vibes as he embraced being 33.

“A new year of life is a priceless blessing, so I pray to God today with thanks and wish. Happy Cake Day!” the 90 Day Fiance star wrote. It’s unclear if Michael threw a party for his family and friends in Nigeria.

Angela Deem celebrates husband’s birthday alone

Of course, Angela is not missing out on her husband’s special day. The reality star remembered Michael’s birthday, along with her grandchildren.

It looks like Angela Deem has no choice but to settle with a simple birthday greeting for Michael Ilesanmi– at least for now. The 90 Day Fiance alum took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of herself partying with Michael and his friends in Nigeria.

The clip showed Angela singing and dancing along while Michael takes the video. The couple appeared to have a blast as they party the night away with their friends. “Happy birthday MY SEXY NIGERIAN. WE LOVE YOU,” Angela captioned the post.

Last year, the 90 Day Fiance celeb threw a mini-party for Michael in America with her six grandchildren. At the time, Angela recorded a sweet birthday song while the kids hold cupcakes and balloons for Michael.

90 Day Fiance: Angela’s grandkids adore Michael

It seems Angela Deem’s grandchildren are already attached to Michael Ilesanmi despite not meeting him in person yet. In fact, they even refer to the 90 Day Fiance star as their “Papa Michael.”

The kids also expressed excitement to finally be with him at their home in the U.S. It looks like Angela has been building up Michael to her grandchildren. Perhaps it’s her way of preparing them when he actually moves in once he gets his visa. It’s clear that Angela’s grandchildren genuinely adore Michael so it’s likely that he’ll instantly fit in the family once he arrives.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

