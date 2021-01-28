90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi celebrate their first wedding anniversary apart

90 Day Fiance couple Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi on their wedding day. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance veteran Angela Deem continues to prove that distance can’t stop her from showering Michael Ilesanmi with love. The TLC celeb recently celebrated an important milestone in their marriage despite living thousands of miles apart.

Michael and Angela has been dealing with long-distance marriage ever since they tied the knot last year. But despite the challenges, the couple remains hopeful that they will reunite again soon.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi celebrate wedding anniversary

Love is in the air for Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. The 90 Day Fiance couple just hit a major milestone in their relationship and they’re celebrating it in their own special way.

Earlier this week, Angela and Michael celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple marked the special day with touching posts about each other on social media.

On Facebook, Michael shared a throwback photo of himself with Angela at their wedding reception. The 90 Day Fiance couple looked over the moon as they posed for the camera.

Michael reminisced all the “beautiful moments” he shared with Angela over the past years. “Despite all hurdles, good and bad times we still gonna win win. Love you, my Queen. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO US!” he added.

Angela shares touching gift for Michael

Meanwhile, Angela Deem prepared a special anniversary gift for Michael Ilesanmi. The 90 Day Fiance alum took to Instagram and shared what she got for her husband.

Angela bought Michael a dog tag necklace with a touching message engraved on it. “To my husband,” the dedication read. “Meeting you was fate, becoming your friend was a choice, but falling in love with you was beyond my control.”

The 90 Day Fiance star goes on to say, “If I ever did anything right in my life, it was when I gave my heart to you. I love you always and forever.” It’s definitely a unique and heartwarming present.

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem prepared a touching anniversary gift for Michael Ilesanmi. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Will the couple reunite soon?

Many have been anticipating to see Michael Ilesanmi finally set foot in America to be with Angela Deem. The 90 Day Fiance couple has been working hard on obtaining a visa but they have yet to get approved.

Angela and Michael even opted to marry in Nigeria in hopes of getting a spousal visa. But that too doesn’t seem to work for them. The two are still awaiting their approval and it might still take a while because of the pandemic.

On a brighter note, President Joe Biden reversed the travel ban on different countries imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump. That’ll give Michael and other visa applicants from Nigeria higher chances of getting approved.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.