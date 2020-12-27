90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem flaunts stunning makeover in holiday pics

90 Day Fiance veteran Angela Deem debuted her brand new look just in time for the holidays.

The wife of Michael Ilesanmi looked like a different person after a major transformation. Angela wowed many of her followers as she glammed up for Christmas.

Angela Deem looks unrecognizable in latest photos

Angela celebrated the holidays looking better than ever. The 90 Day Fiance alum ditched her typical casual style for a classier look. She oozed with confidence as she goes full-on glam for the Yuletide season.

Angela was all smiles as she posed with her daughter Skyla and six grandchildren. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star rocked a fashionable jumpsuit matched with equally sparkling shoes and accessories. Angela also showed off her platinum blonde hair which had been swept to the side.

The reality star seemed happy with her fresh look, which many find impressive.

Angela’s road to being fabulous

Angela Deem’s stunning makeover doesn’t really surprise her fans. For months, the 90 Day Fiance celeb has been teasing her new look on social media, occasionally sharing photos of her face looking quite different.

During the Tell-All episode, Angela revealed that she’d undergo a risky weight loss surgery, which Michael didn’t approve of. At the time, she did not reveal the exact procedure, but many are convinced it’s gastric bypass surgery.

There were also claims that Angela’s also had dental work done.

Michael Ilesanmi celebrates the holidays in style

Meanwhile, Angela is not the only one who looked fancy for the holidays. Her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, also celebrated in style as he spent Christmas in Nigeria.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb donned a printed button-down matched with her vibrant red hat. Michael appeared happy despite not being able to spend the special day with his wife.

This is not the first time Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem celebrated the holiday season away from each other. The couple has been dealing with their long-distance relationship for years now.

Angela had been trying to bring Michael to the U.S. via K-1 Visa but to no avail.

The 90 Day Fiance couple ended up taking a different route in hopes of getting a spousal visa instead. Angela married Michael in his home country earlier this year.

But due to the ongoing pandemic, their application has yet to be approved. Currently, Angela is waiting for the travel restrictions to be lifted before she can reunite with Michael.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.