Angela Deem is shrinking and the 90 Day Fiance star is trying to hide weight loss progress in new video

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem showed off her shocking weight loss during her 56th birthday celebration this week. However, it appears that she is attempting to hide some of her weight loss progress after she made a surprise announcement earlier this year.

Deem couldn’t hide her shrinking size as she shared a series of photos that noted how her grandchildren surprised her on her birthday.

“Aww my grandbabies at 12:01 surprised me with happy birthday,” she wrote in her Instagram caption, adding “I just love my babies.”

Fans were quick to notice Angela’s drastic new look with one commenting “Wow looking great!!!”

Another fan noted, “Hey skinny lady you look amazing!”

Angela’s weight loss is not a complete surprise for 90 Day Fiance fans. On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Tell-All in October, the Hazelhurst, Georgia, native announced her plan to have weight loss surgery.

Although her husband Michael objected to the risky procedure, Angela was determined and detailed to tell-all host Shaun Robinson how she planned on losing the weight.

“After the third month, I’ll drop about a hundred and something pounds,” Angela said during the Tell-All event and continued. “Everything will be reconstructed. My skin surgery… I’m gonna have it all done.”

The reality TV star also detailed how her excess weight was affecting her health after gaining 20 pounds sitting at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela & Michael (@deemangela)

Angela appears to conceal weight loss

While Angela’s weight loss results are obvious due to her slimming face, the reality TV star appears to be concealing her body.

The 90 Day Fiance star shot a video standing behind a bouquet of flowers, thanking her fans for the birthday wishes but does not take any video or photos of her slimmer lower body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela & Michael (@deemangela)

Angela shared a video of Michael, who is in Nigeria unwrapping her birthday gift. She also added his sweet message in the caption of the video.

Are Angela and Michael getting a spin-off?

Some fans have speculated that Angela is saving her big weight loss reveal for a 90 Day Fiance spin-off series. The popular 90 Day Fiance star appeared to give some credence to the spin-off rumor earlier this year. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether Angela will return with Michael with her own series.

While it is unclear when Angela underwent weight loss surgery, the 56-year-old started to appear slimmer in photos in November.

