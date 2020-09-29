Angela Deem seemingly confirms 90 Day Fiance spinoff with Michael Ilesanmi

Hot on the heels of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All drama, Angela Deem has seemingly confirmed a 90 Day Fiance spinoff with Michael Ilesanmi.

The husband and wife duo have had their fair share of drama since premiering on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Their turbulent relationship has kept fans guessing what is coming next for Angela and Michael.

Right now, they are living apart. Angela is in the United States, while Michael is living in Nigeria. The coronavirus pandemic has prolonged Michael securing a spousal visa to allow him to come to the United States.

The current health climate means it could be next year before the couple is reunited. So if that is the case, what would the spinoff entail?

What has been said about the spinoff?

Angela used Instagram Stories to hint she and her husband are getting their own reality TV show. No, she didn’t use words but rather reposted a link to the Instagram account, @90daythemelanatedway, which had a YouTube video about the news.

The video footage claims President and General Manager of TLC, Howard Lee, is looking to add a couple more 90 Day Fiance spinoffs to its schedule.

It is a no brainer for TLC to expand the franchise. The 90 Day Fiance shows are a mega-hit for TLC.

There are currently ten spinoffs from the original 90 Day Fiance. While most shows focus on various couples, Darcey & Stacey follows the lives of identical twin sisters Stacey and Darcey Silva, who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Why Angela and Michael should get their own show

Fans can agree whether you like her or hate Angela is quite entertaining. The dynamic between her and Michael is engaging. Even though they argued through most of part one of the Tell-All, Michael also said he still wants to have kids with Angela.

There is speculation a spin-off would feature Mama June’s trainer, Natasha Fett. Angela was recently spotted in Los Angeles with her manager, Gina Rodriquez, no not the Jane the Virgin actress, and Natasha.

It would be entertaining to see Angela do a Mama June kind of From Not To Hot show, but fans really want to see Angela’s relationship with Michael too. The spin-off would need to find a way to incorporate him, even if they are not living together.

Either Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are getting their own 90 Day Fiance spinoff, or she is messing with fans. What do you think?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.