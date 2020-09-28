90 Day Fiance Spoilers: Angela Deem still refuses to let Michael Ilesanmi be the ‘man of the house’

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All teases trouble in paradise for Angela and Michael.

90 Day Fiance’s resident Georgia peach Angela Deem has never been one to mince words with husband Michael Ilesanmi. One thing they never seem to agree on? Who wears the pants.

Angela and Michael have butted heads in the past about their roles in the relationship. The self-proclaimed “classiest, trashiest b**ch you’ll ever meet” has made it clear that she disagrees with Michael’s views on marriage, a stance that has fans divided.

What does Michael’s family think?

Cultural differences in gender roles and expectations have long been a source of contention for Michael and Angela. Based on the Tell All sneak peek, it seems like the couple has yet to find common ground.

During the virtual Tell All, Angela tells Michael to “shut [his] mouth.” As a stunned Larissa Lima gasps, Michael’s Aunt Lydia jumps in to defend Michael.

Aunt Lydia directs Angela to obey her husband, to which Angela replies, “I don’t have to do s**t because I’m an American.”

Angry, Angela slams her laptop shut, leaving fans to wonder how this latest incident will play out.

This isn’t the first time Michael’s family has weighed in on their relationship. As Michael and Angela navigated fertility issues, Aunt Lydia suggested that Michael take a second wife.

Multiple wives are accepted in Michael’s native Nigeria, but for Angela, sharing is not caring. She’s shut down this idea on multiple occasions, stating that she has no tolerance for “side chicks.” At one point, she offered to “tote a baby” for Michael after discovering that she had no viable eggs.

In earlier episodes, Aunt Lydia has called Angela “bossy” and expressed concerns that “Angela is treating him [Michael] like a child.” It doesn’t look her opinion has changed much since.

While it’s not immediately clear what preceded this verbal exchange, fans can deduce that this is a continuation of the same disagreements that have plagued the couple in episodes past.

Will Michael and Angela last?

Like many 90 Day Fiance couples, Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem have had their fair share of difficulties. Navigating their long-distance relationship amidst jealousy issues and tragic family deaths has made the pair stand out.

Adding their cultural differences into the mix has only made it more difficult for the newlyweds to keep the peace.

While fans will have to wait to see how the drama unfolds, one thing is clear: this Tell-All will be anything but boring.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.