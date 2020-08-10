Angela Deem says Michael Ilesanmi can’t take second wife even though she’s eggless and likely can’t tote a baby

On Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi were once again conflicted over Angela’s inability to “tote a baby” for Michael.

While Michael may want to take a second wife in order to procreate, Angela was unsurprisingly not too happy with the idea.

Not only is Angela’s inability to have another baby a problem for Michael, but his mother and aunts are also unhappy about the turn of events. When you marry a person you marry their whole family, right?

In a confessional, Angela looked stressed, saying, “The wedding is one week away, but we’re still very worried and concerned about what his mom’s family’s gonna think with me not being able to have a baby. We’re going to deal with it as we go and see what happens.”

During the episode, the unlikely coupled tasted cakes for their wedding, which was just a week away. They also sat down to discuss the baby issue with Michael’s aunt and half-sister.

Angela made sure to get a few spoonfuls of icing in first before embarking on the difficult conversation.

Michael’s family is pressuring the couple to have a baby

Things took a turn for the awkward (though things are frequently pretty uncomfortable when it comes to Angela and Michael) when his aunt asked what will happen after the wedding.

Angela made a cringe-worthy, eyebrow-raising joke about having sex, to which his aunt responded “Yes, have sex, and have babies.”

Angela explained to them that she doesn’t have any eggs, and said, “my age toting a baby could really health risk me.”

Angela went on to stress that she’s not “putting up with side chicks” or a “second wife.”

Michael later confessed during an interview that it’s not just his family putting pressure on him, but that he wants a baby as well.

Michael is worried his mother will not give her blessing to their marriage

Michael was put on the spot when Angela questioned what he would do if his mom refused to give her blessing. She wanted to know whether Michael would leave her if she wasn’t able to have a baby.

So things are looking super complicated for Angela and Michael. Will they be able to handle the disappointment of not having a baby together?

On an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? from the end of 2019, the couple went to see Michael’s mother. Angela assured her that she would try her best to have a baby for Michael. Angela had even gone so far as to ask her daughter for one of her eggs.

That interaction led to one of the all-time best one-liners from the show, Angela’s “I can tote it, I just need ya egg.”

Michael’s mother is very clear about the fact that she wants a grandchild from him. When the couple went to meet her, she said to Michael, “If things, however, don’t work, she has to release you to go out there and take someone to have your own children.”

Angela fears Michael will leave her if she can’t tote a baby

Michael took Angela on a romantic boat cruise and the subject of babies was still causing tension.

During a confessional, Angela explained, “Things have been tense with me and Michael since the gynecologist told me it could be dangerous if I had a baby,” Angela confesses. “Michael said he needed time to think about whether he wanted to marry me. I get where he’s coming from, that it’s important for him to have a baby, but he needs to figure out by now, does he want to marry me or not? It’s time to s**t or get off the pot.”

Angela talked about all the ways she needed to get healthy before thinking about having a baby. “I’ll do everything possible to make it happen but it’s just scary,” she explained.

Will the couple still make it to the altar? With the wedding just a week away, they have a lot of talking to do before that happens.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.