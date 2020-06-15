90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem is clinging to that last egg, still wants baby with Michael Ilesanmi

On Sunday night, 90 Day Fiance fans tuned in for the season premiere of Happily Ever After? to learn that Angela Deem is still trying to give Michael Ilesanmi a baby.

The 53-year-old grandmother has a lot on her plate right now with her ailing mother and a house full of grandkids but that hasn’t stopped Angela’s dream of getting pregnant again.

On top of that, Angela revealed to Michael during the show that she got her period after more than two years without. And while Michael worried about what that could mean, Angela said that it gave her hope.

Can Angela Deem have a baby?

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is the last time viewers have seen Angela and Michael. Even back then, the pair were doing whatever they could to figure out if Angela would be able to have a child.

Back then, it was determined that Angela had one egg left in her ovaries via an ultrasound that she had done before marrying Michael. That means Angela’s odds of getting pregnant are pretty slim, especially after announcing on the premiere of Happily Ever After? that she had started her period.

If Angela ovulated during this “period,” then she can kiss that last egg goodbye. However, there’s possibly a better explanation for Angela to be bleeding two years after her last period.

Considering Angela Deem’s age and the fact that she hasn’t had a period in two years, it’s more likely that what she is currently experiencing is postmenopausal bleeding. And while the phenomenon would present like a normal period, it’s not quite the same.

Postmenopausal bleeding can be caused by quite a few different things including imbalanced hormones that cause the uterine lining to thicken, fibroids, thinning of the uterine lining among other things.

Sometimes, postmenopausal bleeding can be caused by cancer, which is why it’s a good thing Angela headed to her doctor to get checked out.

Angela is not currently pregnant

Angela Deem is seen in a 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? sneak peek at the doctor’s office as she gets another ultrasound.

This time around, instead of finding an egg, Angela believes she sees a baby in there and starts to get excited. After all, a baby would make Michael really happy.

However, her dreams are quickly dashed when the ultrasound tech informs her that she isn’t looking at a baby at all. It’s just her intestine.

Right now it’s not looking good for Angela and Michael’s future child since it doesn’t look like she will be getting pregnant any time soon.

Previously, Angela asked her daughter Skyla for an egg and even said she can tote it herself. Skyla adamantly said no and continues to put her foot down. But with Angela’s other daughter Scottie out of prison, maybe the 90 Day Fiance star can appeal to her for a donation.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.