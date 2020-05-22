Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are the final couple added to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 cast

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi will return to TLC this summer, as they are the last couple to join the cast of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Angela and Michael are almost 90 Day Fiance royalty, as they have shared their journey to get married for years.

Despite Angela’s threats to end the relationship if Michael didn’t get the K-1 visa, she stuck by him through thick and thin.

This season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? marks the fifth season of the franchise spin-off.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are joining 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast members

Angela and Michael are joining a diverse cast with unique and interesting stories. They join Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, who first appeared on 90 Day Fiance Season 6. Kalani was pregnant with her second child but struggled to tell her father about this new pregnancy.

She had previously gotten pregnant on a trip to Samoa, where she met Asuelu. They were enjoying their 90 days in the United States on Season 6 and had to determine whether a marriage was the right thing for them.

Since then, Kalani has welcomed her second child.

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester are also joining the cast. They were introduced to fans on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, where they struggled with trust issues as Tania went away for a whole month during their 90 days together.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet first appeared on 90 Day Fiance but returned for Happily Ever After? Season 4. They also stared on What Now? and Pillow Talk.

The last couple to join this upcoming season is Paul Staehle and Karine Martins. They were on the very first season of 90 Day Fiance and fans continued to follow their journey on Before the 90 days Season 2 and The Other Way Season 1.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be a married couple now

As for Angela and Michael’s storyline, it appears things have changed. When they were previously on TLC, Angela learned that Michael’s K-1 visa had been denied.

To get married, they would have to pursue the K-3 spousal visa.

That meant that they had to get married in Nigeria on his home turf, something Angela was not happy about. She wanted all of her family at her wedding, but she couldn’t afford to fly them all there.

As we’ve previously reported, it appears that Angela and Michael got married in Nigeria.

It’s possible that this is part of the upcoming season.

According to an Instagram account called @fraudedbytlc, the wedding was filmed.

The account also states that the wedding was going to take place in Nigeria, meaning Angela opted for the K-3 spousal visa process to get Michael to America.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After premieres Sunday, June 14, at 8/7c on TLC.