Angela Deem ‘devastated’ to learn fiance Michael’s K-1 visa denied, demands justice on 90 Day Fiance preview: ‘It’s my tax paying right!’

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Angela Deem got a huge shock last week on 90 Day Fiance when Michael Ilesanmi told her via video chat that his K-1 visa has been denied.

In tears, Michael told Angela that he didn’t know why he was denied, but that he wouldn’t be coming to America any time soon. Angela was also upset as she sat in her dining room, chain-smoking as she tried to figure out what to do.

Angela promised Michael that she would talk to her lawyer and he urged her to do it as soon as possible. Now, Angela is fired up to figure out who would keep her beloved Michael from his American dream because all she wants is to get married in the U.S.

In the latest 90 Day Fiance sneak peek, Angela admits, “It’s devastating to think this is the end of the road.”

The 90 Day Fiance star can be seen looking sad as she sits with her head in her hands.

Then, flashing back to Angela one-on-one with the camera, she shares her anger.

“All we want to do is get married in America,” Angela cries out. “It’s my tax paying right!”

Watch the latest 90 Day Fiance preview featuring Angela Deem below and be sure to tune in to see what steps she takes to make Michael’s American dreams come true.

Will Michael and Angela be able to appeal the decision or will he and Angela figure out another way?

Bad News | 90 Day Fiance Is this really the end?? #90DayFiance Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Saturday, December 28, 2019

90 Day Fiance spoilers

So far, there haven’t been any indications that Michael ever did make it to America to marry Angela. And while no photos of Michael in Georgia have materialized, it doesn’t look like the couple has called it quits.

Quite the contrary actually. After the last episode of 90 Day Fiance aired, breaking the bad news of Michael’s K-1 visa denial, Angela posted a message in support of Michael and he went live from their shared Instagram account (which happens to bear her name) to let fans know that he is still in Nigeria but that we should keep watching.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.