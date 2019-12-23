90 Day Fiance: Michael’s visa denied but is it really ‘K-1 or K-done’ with Angela?

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, Michael revealed that his K-1 visa had been denied. Many fans of the TLC show were sure he’d finally be making his way to the U.S. to be with Angela, but now that is not the case.

Previously, Angela has said that she isn’t moving to Nigeria and that she is too old to continue with a long-distance relationship. She literally said that it’s “K-1 or k-done.”

Now, after Angela learned that Michael wasn’t going to be moving to America, at least not any time soon, her whole tune has changed. Rather than threatening to dump Michael if his visa doesn’t get approved, she has become furious.

During the episode, Michael cried over the denial while Angela chain-smoked in her living room, vowing to figure this all out. When Angela told him she was going to call her lawyer, Michael urged her to do just that, and fast!

So it looks like Angela and Michael definitely aren’t “K-done” but are they done with 90 Day Fiance? With at least five episodes left in the season, we’re going to guess that we’ll be seeing more of these two. And it may not even be the end of the road to the U.S. for Michael.

In fact, after the show last night, Michael went live on the @deemangela Instagram account and claimed that it was the only one they have. He also verified that his K-1 visa was denied.

As comments and questions poured in from fans, Michael told his 90 Day Fiance fans to keep watching. We can’t help but wonder what we might see at this point.

There are a few ways that Angela can still get Michael to the U.S. For starters, they can appeal the K-1 visa denial and have 30 days from the time it was denied to do so. They can also get married in Nigeria and then apply for a spousal visa instead.

So far, there has been no indication which route they may have taken but, as many have said in regard to their storylines lately, stay tuned.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.