90 Day Fiance spoilers: Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi married in Nigeria — See the photos

After Michael’s K-1 visa was denied, as seen on 90 Day Fiance, Angela Deem’s hopes of marrying him in the United States were dashed.

That didn’t stop the pair from tying the knot, though, and it looks as if that happened in Nigeria just like their engagement party not long before.

Angela insists that she wants to get married in America

When Angela first left for Nigeria to sort out the issue with the K-1 visa, she vowed that she wasn’t heading to Africa to marrying Michael.

She really wanted to have the ceremony in Georgia so that her mother, daughter Skyla and her grandchildren could all be there to witness the event.

However, after the K-1 visa denial, many sources have said that she would be better off marrying Michael in Nigeria rather than trying to appeal the K-1. It looks like she took their advice.

Angela changes course, marries Michael in Nigeria

Despite how badly Angela wanted to get married in America, the truth is she may not have been able to marry Michael at all if she wasn’t willing to compromise.

And while brand new photos of the 90 Day Fiance couple have popped up on social media, many who follow along with spoilers for the show already knew that the overseas wedding was about to go down.

A leaked wedding invitation for Angela and Michael’s nuptials made the rounds last week and was shared by @fraudedbytlc, a well-known 90 Day Fiance Instagram blogger and podcast host known for spilling some of the most accurate tea about the franchise and those involved in it.

According to the invitation, Angela and Michael’s wedding took place on January 27. It only took a few hours after the ceremony for photos of the pair to leak.

As seen below, Angela was dressed in a traditional white wedding dress while Michael donned a blue suit. They were married in front of his family in a small ceremony. And while there are clearly microphones seen in the photo of the 90 Day Fiance couple, it’s not clear if cameras were on hand to catch footage of the wedding for the TLC show.

Now that Angela and Michael are married, they can stop worrying about the K-1 visa process and instead file for a spousal visa, which should be much easier for them to obtain. Once that is approved, it looks like Michael will finally be making his way to America to make a life with Angela.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.