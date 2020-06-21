Can Angela Deem tote a baby? 90 Day Fiance star sees the doctor — Here’s what she said

The relationship between Angela Deem and her Nigerian beau Michael is playing out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

We first met the couple early on in their journey and watched as they got engaged and started the process to have Michael move to the U.S.

This season of Happily Ever After picks up with Michael and Angela still living in separate countries, but they discuss plans to expand their family.

Deem who is 54-years-old is already a mother, but 31-year-old Michael is determined to produce an offspring once they get married.

Unfortunately, Angela’s age makes it almost impossible to have a baby the traditional way, but she remains hopeful nonetheless.

In a preview episode, Deem visits the doctor, anticipating good news.

Can Angela tote a baby?

After visiting a fertility clinic in Nigeria, the engaged couple was overjoyed to find out that Angela has one egg.

Sadly, the good news was short-lived as she visited an OBGYN upon her return to the U.S and quickly found out that it was a false alarm.

According to Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, “I’m not sure what they were seeing, but what that sounds like is that there was an ovarian cyst. ”

She advised the reality TV star, “You need another ultrasound, to kinda see what’s going on with that because that would be something that needs to be figured out first before you went on to this process of trying to get pregnant.”

A disappointed Angela asked the OBGYN the age-old question, “With my age do you think that it can happen?”

“Honestly, at 54 it will be much more difficult physically,” the doctor responded.

Angela gets bad news after the ultrasound

Angela found out she does not have any eggs left, which means she cannot get pregnant naturally. Dr. Pettigrew tells her, “Your chances of getting pregnant on your own are essentially zero.”

The news was not what Angela wanted to hear.

“When the doctor tells me I don’t have any eggs left, I feel devastated because if I can’t have a baby for Michael that could ruin our relationship.” Says Deem.

However, all hope is not lost for the couple. Dr. Pettigrew also shared, “You can get pregnant more than likely with in vitro fertilization with a donor egg.”

There was more bad news coming Deem’s way, however. The doctor shared concerns that the 90 Day Fiance alum might be growing a uterine tumor and advised her to have an endometrial biopsy.

This is a medical procedure where a small piece of tissue is taken from the uterus lining so that it can be examined under a microscope.

Unfortunately for Angela, this is a more pressing issue so chances are, she won’t be toting a baby any time soon.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.