After a season of Lisa Hamme, 90 Day Fiance viewers embrace return of Angela Deem

The end of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days ushered in the premier of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

This season, we’ll see some familiar faces, including Angela Deem and her boyfriend Michael Ilesanmi.

Angela wasn’t a very likable character during her stint on reality tv the first time around- her brash demeanor and constant bickering with Michael rubbed many fans the wrong way.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, now that fans have gotten a taste of Lisa Hamme– also known as “Babygirl Lisa” – they’re embracing Angela.

Angela and Lisa had a lot in common, so viewers compared the two as soon as Lisa was introduced. Both women are cantankerous 50-somethings dating much younger Nigerian men. Both brought lots of drama to the show as they quarreled with their partners.

During the Happily Ever After? season 2 premier, fans quickly realized that Angela’s bad attitude hasn’t improved much since the last time we saw her.

But with the memory of Babygirl Lisa fresh in their minds, fans on social media are giving her a pass.

Read More Did Michael from 90 Day Fiance come to America?

Social media reacts to Angela’s reappearance

TLC viewers had a lot to say about Angela online during the show, and many compared her to Lisa.

One viewer made it clear that between the two women, her pick is 53-year-old Deem.

I’ll still take Angela crazy ass over baby girl Lisa tho I ain’t gonna lie #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/6XaC2779QJ — kelz (@kelz718) June 15, 2020

Another twitter user created a poll for fans to choose the worst of the two women.

Unsurprisingly, Babygirl Lisa won by a landslide with over 80% of fans voting that she’s the worst.

Lisa and Angela probably would have been on equal footing, but Lisa’s use of the N word pushed it over the edge for many viewers.

It’s a hard thing to come back from, especially since Lisa was already disliked for her treatment of her husband Usman during her season.

Is it just me or is Angela like a breath of fresh air after being subjected to Racist Baby Girl Lisa for an entire damn season? #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/WCagmg8DMJ — Blocked by Big Ed The Mucinex Snot (@oucrimsongirl) June 15, 2020

Angela still isn’t a fan favorite

Although Lisa is the more problematic of the two, Angela isn’t off the hook.

On Sunday’s premiere, viewers watched Angela berate Michael over- of all things- his ringtone. As she was giving him a tour of her new house over FaceTime, Angela heard Michael’s phone ring. Because she didn’t recognize the ringtone, she flipped out, implying that the new ringtone was an indication of deception on Michael’s part.

In previous seasons, we’ve watched Angela fly into a rage over all sorts of perceived slights Michael made against her. She even smashed a cake in Michael’s face during one particularly memorable fight.

However, Lisa’s appearance on the show has been a blessing for Angela. Compared with Babygirl, Angela really doesn’t seem so bad.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.