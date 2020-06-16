Lisa Hamme ‘almost afraid’ of 90 Day Fiance fans after getting spotted at the DMV

Lisa Hamme was almost afraid of 90 Day Fiance fans after she got spotted at the DMV.

There is no question fans have strong opinions when it comes to Babygirl Lisa. She spent most of Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days bullying her estranged husband, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar.

Lisa quickly became one of the most disliked members of the 90 Day Fiance family. She has endured a lot of hate and backlash, which makes her most recent Instagram post quite interesting.

Lisa’s DMV Instagram message

A stop at the Department of Motor Vehicles turned out to be more dramatic than Lisa could have ever imagined. It turns out Babygirl Lisa’s 15 minutes of fame is not quite up, and fans are not done harassing her.

Now, she didn’t go into detail regarding what went down, but Lisa’s Instagram post has fans wondering if she is joking or if something dire happened on her outing.

“Ok I’m almost afraid of TLC fans how in the heck they identify me in DMV line,” she captioned a picture of her wearing a mask and added a few crying smiley face emojis.

Lisa has disabled all comments on Instagram, so there was no explanation or even commentary to clarify her post.

Why would Lisa be fearful of 90 Day Fiance fans?

Lisa’s behavior on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off is enough to make her weary of fans. The way she treated Usman was beyond unacceptable by viewers.

However, recent actions of Lisa and TLC have added another layer to the drama. Leaked footage of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, showed Usman saying his wife called him the n-word shortly before the reunion show was filmed.

It turns out it was not the first time she had used a racial slur towards her husband. Fans were outraged at Babygirl Lisa for using such a derogatory word at all, much less when speaking to her man.

Lisa didn’t deny using the word. She apologized on social media to followers and fans, but the damage was already done. Lisa crossed a line that took the haters and the trolls to the next level of bashing her.

TLC had brought Lisa on board for their latest spin-off, B90 Strikes Back. However, it is being reported the network as cut ties with Lisa due to the n-word scandal.

90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC beginning on June 22.