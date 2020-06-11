Shaun Robinson assures angry 90 Day Fiancé fans that Lisa Hamme N-word situation is ‘being handled’

Last month, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Lisa Hamme came under fire when footage of her admitting to calling her husband Usman the n-word was leaked.

Instagram fan account 187anonymousgossip released the clip in which Usman accuses Lisa, and she seems to confirm it.

“You call me n****r,” he said in the clip, “I don’t even get angry about that because I’m used to how you are behaving.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Lisa did not deny the accusation and instead blamed Usman for her behavior, saying, “That b**ch comes from me because of you.”

The footage was shot during the filming of the Tell All. However, some fans noticed that it hadn’t aired in either of the two Tell All episodes released.

A fan asked Shaun about the exchange on Instagram

Last week, Tell All host Shaun Robinson took to Instagram to encourage allyship in the recent anti-racism movement.

“If you don’t live it as a principle, don’t hashtag it for publicity,” the post read. Shaun captioned the post #noparttimeallies.

Read More 90 Day Fiance spoilers: Ash has already visited Avery twice in America

Shaun’s recent Instagram post. Pic Credit: @msshaunrobinson/Instagram

A fan took the opportunity to ask why the clip of Lisa hasn’t been shown yet. “How do you feel about TLC not airing the part where Usman accused Lisa of saying the N word?” the viewer asked, “When you heard it during the tell all did they tell you not to address it is that why you were quiet?”

Shaun responded cryptically, saying only, “Being handled as we speak. That’s all I can say right now. ❤️”

Shaun has been vocal about the activism

Recently, Shaun has been very vocal about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Many of her posts over the last two weeks have referenced activism. That included the post the fan commented on to ask about Lisa.

Shaun posted a video of George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Gianna and echoed her statement that “Daddy changed the world.” Most recently, Shaun posted a video honoring police violence victim Breonna Taylor and listing steps to take to help achieve justice for her family.

Lisa, on the other hand, has remained largely quiet about the movement. She posted a black square for Blackout Tuesday along with the hashtag #GeorgeFloydsLifeMatters and a video supporting BLM last week, but she hasn’t said much else on the topic.

Lisa has turned her comments off for most of her Instagram posts, so fans haven’t had a chance to ask her about her shocking admission.

Lisa’s use of the n-word is just one of many abusive behaviors fans have accused her of. Fans have also said that she uses racist, homophobic, and otherwise abusive language online and have even started a petition to have her removed from the show.

A third episode of the Tell All is scheduled to air next Monday, so viewers can see if the show addresses the issue then.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All will air on Monday, June 15, at 8/7c on TLC.