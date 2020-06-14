Lisa Hamme duct tapes her mouth shut after reports 90 Day Fiance is shutting down her interviews

Babygirl Lisa is clearly having a hard time keeping quiet about the rumors surrounding her, so she’s getting some help with duct tape.

There has been alot of stories swirling around the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum in the past few weeks.

The rumor mill has been on high alert since husband, Sojaboy revealed that in the leaked Tell All that she called him the N-word.

Although TLC did not air that footage in parts 1 or 2 of the Tell All, viewers have been urging the network to hold the 51-year-old accountable for her actions.

Now it’s alleged that the network has finally dealt with the matter and has fired Hamme from appearing on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off, B90 Strikes back.

TLC has not made an official statement regarding Lisa’s future on their network, and she hasn’t said much about it either.

However, if you know Babygirl Lisa, you already know that she’s just itching to say something, but she’s been surprisingly silent on social media.

Although she did post a few telling photos on Instagram.

Lisa duct tapes her mouth on social media

A few days ago, the Season 4 cast member shared a few photos on her Instagram page, seemingly sending her followers a message.

In the images, her mouth is covered in duct tape.

In one post she wrote the caption “Silence” and Hamme tagged her booking agent @roccostraz in both instances.

It seems Hamme is trying to convey that she is unable to say anything regarding the rumors about her alleged firing from B90 Strikes Back.

Furthermore, she has also deactivated the comment option on her Instagram page.

As for Rocco Straz, he has not said anything about Lisa being reportedly let go from TLC either.

Is TLC canceling Babygirl Lisa’s interviews?

TLC canceled one of Lisa’s Interviews since the Tell All aired.

Rocco had booked an interview with Lisa and comedian Trenton Davis who goes by @trentoncomedy on social media.

However, Rocco later updated his followers that TLC was not allowing Hamme to do the interview.

Straz, for his part, has been doing a lot of interviews with cast members from the show.

He’s done a live video with Geoffrey Paschel, Varya Malina and most recently Mary Wallace.

The booking agent also has several other current and past 90 Day Fiance cast members as clients.

They include Tom Brooks, Varya Malina, Geoffrey Paschel, Deavan Clegg and Jay Smith.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All part-3 airs Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.