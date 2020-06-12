Has Babygirl Lisa been officially fired by TLC?

Lisa Hamme has been one of the most disliked cast members on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The hatred is not only for her horrible treatment of husband Sojaboy but for her bad attitude in general.

However, the final straw for viewers was her use of the N-word and her refusal to give a heartfelt apology.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Now it seems that TLC has taken action and allegedly fired the 52-year-old from her role in the upcoming spin-off show, B90 Strikes Back.

Hamme has allegedly been axed from the series

If the rumors are true, the network will most likely cut Lisa’s segments from the show.

The premise of the series is that several cast members from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will strike back against some of their online haters.

It features Big Ed, Erika Owens, Tom Brooks, Darcey Silva, and other familiar faces, initially including Lisa.

Read More 90 Day Fiance spoilers from Before the 90 Days Tell All leaked by accident

It would certainly be a fitting show for Hamme, who has her fair share of haters, but now we may not get to see her after all.

An Instagrammer with the handle @johnyates327tv recently posted screenshots of the alleged pink slip given to Lisa by TLC.

The Instagrammer says the screenshots were sent to him by a follower.

The letter indicates the reality TV personality has been axed from B90 Strikes Back but is still under contract by TLC.

Pic credit@johnyates327tv

Why wasn’t the issue addressed in the Tell All?

Fans of the TLC show have wanted Lisa fired since she used the N-word.

Furthermore, parts 1 and 2 of the Tell All have already aired, and there has been no mention of the incident.

This fact is quite strange because, when footage of the Tell All leaked a few weeks ago, we saw the clip between Usman and Lisa.

“You call me n****r,” he said. “I don’t even get angry about that because I’m used to how you are behaving.”

The Pennsylvania native didn’t even deny the accusations but instead blamed her husband.

If you’ve been wondering why TLC hasn’t said anything about the incident, you’re not the only one. One fan even asked Shaun Robinson on her Instagram page why no one addressed the issue.

She responded, “Being handled as we speak. That’s all I can say right now.”

If the sources are right, Lisa Hamme is finally feeling the repercussions of her actions. However, wait for the official word from TLC before you start celebrating.