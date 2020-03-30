Stephanie Matto of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days announces deaths of 2 Czech family members from COVID-19

Stephanie Matto of the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is the cast member who is probably the most active on social media, and she’s continued to be very open about her life.

Stephanie isn’t afraid of oversharing — from admitting that she used to be a stripper to discussing the challenges of coming out to her family, there are few topics she won’t discuss publicly.

Her medium of choice is usually YouTube (she makes a living as a YouTuber), but she also frequently posts to Instagram.

Today, she took to the platform to make a sad announcement — two of her family members back in Europe have died from COVID-19.

Stephanie’s Czech family

On the show, we found out Stephanie immigrated to the US from the Czech Republic with her mother when she was a young child. She grew up in the US but makes frequent trips back to the Czech Republic to visit family.

In the announcement, Stephanie explained that while she wasn’t close to these particular family members, their deaths bring the situation much closer to home.

She also took the opportunity to remind everyone about the importance of social distancing. “Please be respectful of people and stay inside,” she urged followers.

Stephanie also reminded her followers that in a time like this, it’s important to be kind.

She didn’t name the family members or explain how she’s related to them. Thus far, there have been less than two dozen coronavirus deaths reported in the Czech Republic, so she possibly wanted to protect her family’s privacy.

Stephanie is at risk herself

Stephanie, who suffers from a rare condition called aplastic anemia, is herself in danger due to the pandemic. People with aplastic anemia do not produce enough blood cells, and that weakens their immune system.

Additionally, some people with the disease (including Stephanie) are treated with immunosuppressive therapy, which further impairs their bodies’ ability to fight infections.

Something as benign as the common cold can send Stephanie to the hospital, so a case of coronavirus would be extremely dangerous for her.

Stephanie returned to her mother’s house in Connecticut, and she plans to stay there for the duration of the pandemic. She figured that it would be a safer place since it is less densely populated than where she lives in Yonkers, NY.

Stephanie also reminded viewers that people like her could be cured of aplastic anemia with a bone marrow transplant.

Follow this link to register to be a bone marrow donor to someone who, like Stephanie, is waiting for a transplant. Donors can save a life, and recovery time is usually only a few weeks.

