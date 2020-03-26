Stephanie Matto of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days used to be a stripper

Stephanie Matto has been among the most talked-about cast members of this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

She’s half of the series’ first same-sex couple, she has a life-threatening medical condition, and she’s a professional YouTuber/nude photo dealer.

Stephanie is a really interesting addition to the season, but there’s even more about her past that she’s still revealing.

Stephanie was an aspiring actress

In a recent Instagram post, Stephanie revealed that she moved to Los Angeles at 24 to pursue a career in acting. Six months later, she was working as a stripper at The Palms Gentleman’s Club in Signal Hill, CA.

“So goes the story of so many aspiring actresses!” Stephanie quipped about the experience.

It seems like the ordeal wasn’t a good experience for Stephanie. She explained, “that job forever scarred me in ways that still trickle into my personal life today.”

Nevertheless, she doesn’t regret her experience or the move. She said that she “hit rock bottom” while living in LA, but that she came out of it a better person.

“Through that painful experience sought healing by investing time into my first book. I took lemons and made something closely resembling lemonade,” she said.

Many of Stephanie’s followers responded to her question about the wildest thing they’ve done in their lives, including Stephanie’s 90 Day castmate Varya.

Varya said that the craziest thing she’d ever done was moving out of her hometown in Siberia at 17. She said the move was wild because she left without taking money, friends, or any family.

“But it’s nothing compared to diving in an ice hole!” she joked.

Stephanie is stuck in isolation

As a person with a compromised immune system due to her aplastic anemia, Stephanie is very high risk with the coronavirus pandemic. During this time, she has to take extra precautions to stay healthy.

In a recent YouTube video, she explained that she’d left her home in New York to stay with her mother in Connecticut, where she thought she’d be safer.

She’s been keeping occupied while socially isolating, saying in an Instagram post that “I’m filming videos, watching crime documentaries, eating cheese, and hanging out with my dogs.”

She recently documented a nature walk she went on with her dogs and brother. Although most people are having a tough time in isolation, Stephanie says she’s dealing with it just fine.

“I’ve always been a hermit so don’t mind too much!” she explained.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.