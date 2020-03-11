New 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Stephanie Matto says selling nudes made her rich

As half of 90 Day Fiance’s first-ever same-sex couple, Stephanie Matto was bound to capture attention. But the 29-year-old YouTuber made headlines for more than just her relationship. Her story on the show is rife with drama, and much of it has nothing to do with her girlfriend Erika.

Stephanie stirred up controversy when it came out that she earns money for herself by selling nude photos. While some fans criticized that, others were very supportive- after all, the girl’s gotta earn a living!

Stephanie’s nontraditional career isn’t the only unique thing about her. She also has Aplastic anemia, a failure of the bone marrow to produce enough blood cells. She’s documented her journey with the scary disease on her YouTube channel and viewers will get to see how it affects her throughout this season.

How did Stephanie get into selling nudes?

In a recent YouTube video, Stephanie revealed how she ended up making money off her nudes. She said that because her mother is an artist, nudity was never particularly taboo in her family and she never had qualms about showing off her body.

Stephanie explained that she was making a good living off of her YouTube channel, but that she thought too much of her content was sponsored. She wanted to rely less on those sponsorships, so she turned to posting risqué photos on Patreon to supplement her income.

Apparently, 70-80 percent of Stephanie’s YouTube viewers were male, so she thought that it would be an easy transition. Within four months, she ended up making much more money off of her adult-only Patreon than she was making on YouTube. Patreon brought in as much as $8000 per month for her.

She talked about other parts of her life

In the video, Stephanie discussed more than just the ways she makes money. She opened up a Q&A for fans on Instagram and answered questions they asked, but also discussed the coronavirus and how she’s dealing with it as an immunocompromised person.

Stephanie is on immunosuppressant drugs to treat her Aplastic anemia, and both those and the disease itself can make her very vulnerable to infection. Stephanie has even been quoted on 90 Day Fiance promos saying, “the common cold could kill me.”

As a result, Stephanie’s spending some time away from her Yonkers home. There are currently several hundred cases in New York, so it’s probably a good idea for Stephanie to stay away.

We’re certainly wishing good health for Stephanie!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.