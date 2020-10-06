90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem reveals weight loss surgery plans, Michael Ilesanmi objects

During Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, Angela Deem dropped a bomb on viewers as well as her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

The Georgia native has big plans for a weight loss transformation, and she’s even having surgery to help get herself in shape.

This news comes on the heels of reports that Angela is filming at least one TLC spinoff. Now, 90 Day Fiance fans want to know if she will be documenting her weight loss journey for fans a la June Shannon and her WEtv hit, Mama June: From Not To Hot.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Angela makes her big announcement

As Angela began to tell 90 Day Fiance viewers her big news, she revealed that her husband would definitely not be on board.

“Oh, God. I didn’t want to bring this up in front of Michael,” Deem said. “I’m going to have weight loss surgery.”

“After the third month, I’ll drop about a hundred and something pounds,” Angela continued. “Everything will be reconstructed. My skin surgery… I’m gonna have it all done.”

While Angela was detailing her huge weight loss plans, Michael can be heard saying “no” over and over. He is definitely not interested in having Angela undergo weight loss surgery.

Read More Blake Abelard from 90 Day Fiance pays tribute to ‘client/friend’ Juice Wrld

“She knows I don’t like anything surgery,” Michael said. “Like, no doing this artificial stuff. I don’t like it.”

That didn’t sway Angela, though, and she continued to talk excitedly about her upcoming weight loss journey and why she chose to do this.

She said, “It’s annoying to be out of breath, when you know you gained 20 pounds in two months from sitting around here eating everything…”

Angela went on to explain that she’s struggled with her weight all of her life and that she’s ready to slim down and feel sexy.

“You’ve got to feel sexy to be sexy,” Angela told the camera.

Michael likes Angela just the way she is

Michael was quick to argue, telling Angela that he likes “big things,” and that he’s really not comfortable with her plans to lose weight.

“Angie, I don’t want to lose you,” he said, and honestly, it’s hard to believe that he may be using her for a green card after that.

He continued, “Please. Baby, I love you for who you are. That’s all I’ll say.”

As 90 Day Fiance fans all know, Angela wears the pants in their relationship, and it doesn’t really matter if he doesn’t like her plans. If she wants to have surgery, then that’s what Angela is going to do.

In fact, Angela even told Michael that “unless [he] can come in the next few weeks,” there’s nothing he can do to stop her.

We’ll be on the lookout for any Angela Deem weight loss spinoffs. Would you tune in?

90 Day Fiance: HEA Strikes Back airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.