90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem recalls Michael’s tedious visa struggle, looking forward to 2021

90 Day Fiance veteran Angela Deem is missing her husband, Michael Ilesanmi even more these days. The outspoken TLC star appeared nostalgic about their long and exhausting K-1 visa journey.

It’s no secret that Angela has been trying to bring Michael to America for the longest time. But despite their efforts, the much-needed visa remains elusive. Will Michael finally get to America this year? Or will they have to wait longer?

90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem looks back at Michael Ilesanmi’s K-1 visa journey

Looks like her long-distance marriage took a toll on Angela Deem over the holidays. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After alum appeared to miss her spouse, Michael Ilesanmi, a little extra lately. The two are currently living separately and it doesn’t look like they will be reuniting anytime soon.

Just recently, Angela shared a throwback video of herself with Michael around the time they applied for a fiance visa. In the clip, the couple looked eager to get approved in order to start a life together in America.

90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem couldn’t believe it has been three years of waiting already and still no progress. But despite all that, the couple is still not giving up.

Will Michael come to America soon?

For years, Michael Ilesanmi has been working hard on obtaining a visa and be with Angela Deem in the U.S. The 32-year-old Nigerian may be the only fiance who waited that long for a visa in the history of the show. And it looks like the 90 Day Fiance star’s waiting game will only get longer.

With the ongoing pandemic, things are definitely more challenging for Angela and Michael, visa-wise. Immigration services in the country have been temporarily put on hold due to COVID19.

Add to that the government’s expanded travel ban in six countries, including Nigeria. It remains unclear if the 90 Day Fiance star will even have his chance to set foot in America at all.

90 Day Fiance star Angela optimistic about 2021

Meanwhile, Angela Deem stays positive as she bids goodbye to 2020. The 90 Day Fiance celeb is looking forward to new beginnings the new year brings.

In another post, Angela spread some good vibes as she greeted her followers with a happy new year. The wife of Michael Ilesanmi is confident that 2021 is going to be the “best year ever” for everyone. Fans were quick to echo her positivity, with some wishing her and Michael the best of luck in their visa journey.

All new 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.