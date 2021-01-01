90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem ‘reunited’ with late mom in touching Christmas gift

90 Day Fiance veteran Angela Deem’s relationship with her mother, Glenda Standridge, has always been a special one. So when she sadly passed away earlier this year, things were never the same for Angela.

Things seemed extra difficult for Michael Ilesanmi’s wife this time of the year. With the holiday season, Angela definitely misses her mom even more. But a special gift somehow filled the emptiness brought by Glenda’s passing. Check it out below.

90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem gets a touching present, grandkids love it too

Angela Deem just got reunited with her deceased mom, Glenda Standridge, in a heartwarming Christmas present. The 90 Day Fiance alum took to Instagram and shared the special gift she received from her celebrity psychic friend Tracey Woolterton.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Michael Ilesanmi’s wife excitedly opened the wrapped present with her four grandchildren. Much to their surprise, the gift was actually a beautiful hand-drawn portrait of Glenda.

It’s clear that the 90 Day Fiance celeb really liked the touching present. Her grandkids were also equally ecstatic to see their grandma.

Angela seemed overjoyed by the sight of her mom, even on a piece of paper. The 90 Day Fiance star called the artwork “beautiful,” adding that she will put it in a frame. See their adorable reaction below.

Angela’s relationship with mom Glenda Standridge

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Angela Deem’s relationship with her mother, Glenda Standridge, is far from being perfect. The wife of Michael Ilesanmi previously revealed that she and her mom have their fair share of ups and downs.

Despite their differences, Angela is still “very proud to be her daughter.” The TLC star added that being a “fighter” is something that she got from her late mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela & Michael (@deemangela)

Angela Deem was the one taking care of her ailing mom around the same time 90 Day Fiance was being filmed. The reality star had to juggle her time shooting for the series and looking after Glenda.

Unfortunately, Glenda’s health goes from bad to worse throughout the season. Angela Deem was forced to go home immediately after her wedding to Michael Ilesanmi in Nigeria. And on February 8, Glenda passed away.

90 Day Fiance star remains positive

Despite her loss, Angela Deem still remained positive for the sake of her family. The 90 Day Fiance celeb tried her best to move on from the painful experience. Although she’s doing well now, Angela admitted that she still “has not totally grieved” for Glenda Standridge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela & Michael (@deemangela)

His husband, Michael Ilesanmi, showed his support even though they’re continents apart. He was also very understanding of the situation, especially with Angela Deem leaving shortly after they got married.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.