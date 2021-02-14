90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi celebrate Valentine’s Day apart

90 Day Fiance stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

90 Day Fiance veteran Angela Deem is celebrating another special day without her husband, Michael Ilesanmi. The TLC couple has been living apart for years now and things have not been easy.

Last month, Angela and Michael celebrated their first wedding anniversary away from each other. And now, the two are celebrating their love once again, despite being thousands of miles apart.

Angela and Michael’s Valentine’s Day celebration

Angela and Michael are celebrating Valentine’s Day apart. The 90 Day Fiance couple has been dealing with a long-distance marriage for quite a while now and occasions like this are definitely difficult for them.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Despite the distance, the couple made sure to make each other feel loved on the special day. Angela, in particular, shared a throwback photo with Michael, taken at their wedding reception.

The snap showed the 90 Day Fiance star in her red reception dress, happily dancing with her husband. Angela simply captioned the post with “Happy Valentines Day.”

Michael, on the other hand, greeted Angela on Facebook, calling her his “boo.” He also greeted his fans with a Happy Valentine’s Day, encouraging everyone to “Let love [lead].”

90 Day Fiance couple Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi celebrate Valentine’s Day apart. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Angela misses Michael

It’s clear that Angela misses Michael a little extra these days. In another post, the 90 Day Fiance star appeared nostalgic as she continues to deal with a long-distance marriage with her husband.

Read More Angela Deem has advice for 90 Day Fiance couples trying to overcome cultural differences

Angela shared a photo of the American and Nigerian flags, merged into a heart shape. She simply captioned it with ‘#angelandmichael.”

The 90 Day Fiance couple has been trying to obtain a spousal visa after failing to get approval for a K-1 visa.

90 Day Fiance couple Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have yet to get a spousal visa. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Angela and Michael still waiting for that visa

For years, Michael had been trying to get a fiance visa, but to no avail. The 90 Day Fiance star was rejected multiple times but that hasn’t stopped him and Angela from trying.

The couple opted to go a different route. They took their chances and proceeded to wed in Nigeria in hopes of obtaining a spousal visa.

But due to the pandemic, things took longer than they anticipated. Immigration services are currently limited, which definitely adds up to their waiting time. And then there’s the government’s expanded travel ban, which includes Nigeria.

With the new administration, things might be looking up for the 90 Day Fiance couple. President Joe Biden reportedly reversed Trump’s travel ban on Muslim and African countries. Hopefully, this will increase Michael’s chances of getting to America soon.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.