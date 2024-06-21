Angela Deem backtracks on previous promise, teases she’s coming back to 90 Day Fiance

Despite claiming she isn’t returning to the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Angela Deem is now singing a different tune.

90 Day Fiance viewers have been watching Angela’s storyline since Season 2 of Before the 90 Days when we were introduced to her and her now-husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

Angela’s antics have earned her the title of one of — if not the most — controversial cast member within the franchise.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we’re watching her storyline unfold, and it’s heating up after she finds what she considers proof that Michael has been scamming her.

But once Season 8 of Happily Ever After? comes to an end, Angela claims that she won’t be back.

Earlier this year, Angela told her followers during a live recording, “Listen, after this season, bye-bye!”

The 57-year-old MeeMaw confessed that it was “not easy” filming her real life for TLC’s cameras.

She also hints about being in a movie and wants nothing to do with filming 90 Day: The Single Life … assuming she and Michael have split.

Angela reneges on her claim she’s leaving 90 Day Fiance

Angela is now telling her fans and critics that she isn’t ready to hang up her television career just yet.

On Instagram, the Hazlehurst, Georgia native shared a video of herself in a heavily filtered TikTok as she sang along to some music and blew kisses to the camera.

In her caption, Angela told her followers she was heading to New York for cosmetic work.

“#NEWYORKbound #QUEENOFME #QUEENOFREALITY #dolceaestheticsny,” she wrote.

In the comments section of her post, Angela was met with some harsh criticism regarding her use of filters. Other critics voiced that Angela shouldn’t return to 90 Day Fiance.

One comment, from @jellybn1, read, “She’s finished no more TV for her people have spoken! Thank God for that.”

The critics weigh in.

Angela caught wind of the comment and replied, “Want bet 😂😂😂😂.”

Just because Angela is against filming for 90 Day: The Single Life doesn’t mean she isn’t open to appearing in a different spinoff.

So, will the much-talked-about cast member return to TLC or give her critics what they want and finally call it quits?

It’s hard to say at this point, especially since Angela brings in the ratings … love her or hate her.

Angela makes a negative impression on TV viewers

In addition to reality TV, Angela recently made her rounds, appearing on another type of TV show.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Angela was recently on The Drew Barrymore Show.

During her uninhibited interview, Angela dished on her and Michael’s sex life, claiming they’re still “absolutely” together.

And, in true Angela fashion, she pulled an entire picture frame out of her bra to gift to Drew’s co-host, Ross Mathews.

Angela’s haters protested her appearance on Drew Barrymore’s show, calling out the talk show host for hosting a “documented abuser.”

Word must have made its way to Drew and her producers because not long after Angela’s critics spoke out, her interview was removed from Instagram and YouTube.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.