What is Angela Deem’s net worth and how does the 90 Day Fiance star earn a living?

Angela Deem has captivated 90 Day Fiance viewers since her first appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days during Season 2.

Love her or hate her, the controversial cast member has certainly made quite an impression on 90 Day Fiance viewers for her on-air antics.

But off-screen, Angela has a life that isn’t centered around reality TV.

So, how does 90 Day Fiance personality Angela Deem make her money? Let’s take a look.

When the Hazlehurst, Georgia, native first appeared on TLC, she revealed that she was working as a nursing assistant in a hospice center.

Now that Angela has been filming for reality TV for the past six years, it’s unclear whether she’s stayed in the healthcare industry.

Angela earns money through online partnerships

Since becoming reality TV-famous, Angela has capitalized on her fame through several partnerships.

She currently hails 825,000 followers on Instagram alone, with hundreds of thousands more on TikTok.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the 57-year-old grandma of six advertised Boom Bod on Instagram in 2020.

Boom Bod is a weight-loss “shot drink” that reportedly helps customers fight cravings and shed unwanted pounds.

In addition, Angela has earned some extra income recording personalized videos for her fans on Cameo.

The “Sexy MeeMaw” charges her customers $125 for a video, higher than her fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates charge.

Recently, Angela partnered with RegeneLife X on Instagram, earning a cut of the sales she brings for the company, which offers skin care, Keto nutrition, and regenerative beverages.

Angela also pads her wallet via FanBasis, which touts itself as “the marketplace for transforming fan connections into once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

On Angela’s Instagram feed, she regularly advertises paid appearances.

Most recently, she teamed up with 90 Day Fiance alum Biniyam Shibre for a karaoke event at a comedy club in Ontario, Canada.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Angela teased that she has a future in the entertainment industry.

During a live video, Angela told her followers, “Yeah, remember, I told you I’m gonna be in a movie.”

Angela teased that it would “be a little bit” before the movie was released and that the film would be “maybe my own, maybe not, maybe somebody else’s.”

Of course, in addition to her supplemental income endeavors, Angela earns a paycheck for filming the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

What is Angela’s net worth?

Cast members are rumored to earn around $15,000 per season and an additional $2,500 for the Tell All.

Angela has appeared in several 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, including Before the 90 Days, The Last Resort, and most recently, Happily Ever After?

So, how much money has Angela amassed from all of her business endeavors? According to Reality TidBit, the TLC star is worth $100,000, thanks to being in the public eye.

