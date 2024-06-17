Drew Barrymore dragged for having 90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem on her show: ‘Lost all respect’

Drew Barrymore may have just lost a boatload of fans … and respect.

The actress-turned-talk show host has an unlikely reality TV star on her show — 90 Day Fiance’s most controversial cast member, Angela Deem — and some of her viewers are up in arms.

Angela debuted on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, and Drew’s fans were shocked, befuddled, and majorly disappointed.

A clip of Angela’s appearance was shared on The Drew Barrymore Show’s Instagram feed in a Reel captioned, “@deemangela has the ultimate surprise for @90dayfiance superfan @helloross and his husband @drgarciamathews!”

During her appearance, a 90 Day Fiance superfan questioned Angela about the craziest thing she’s ever hidden in her bra.

“I got something in my bra now!” Angela revealed to the audience before pulling out a heart-shaped picture frame.

Angela shared the photo with everyone, in which she was Photoshopped into a couples’ photo of Drew’s co-host, Ross Mathews, and his husband, Dr. Wellinthon Garcia-Mathews.

90 Day Fiance fans refuse to watch The Drew Barrymore Show after Angela Deem’s appearance

In the comments section of the post, many of Drew’s viewers expressed their outrage that from all the 90 Day Fiance cast members she could have chosen, she opted to have Angela on the show.

“You really let an abusive [woman] on her show?!” asked a shocked fan.

Some angry fans weigh in. Pic credit: @thedrewbarrymoreshow/Instagram

Another Instagram user wrote, “LOST ALL RESPECT of the show to support an abusive woman!!!” and vowed never to watch The Drew Barrymore Show again.

@martymcguydragking added, “I’m sorry…she has verbally and emotionally abused her husband on tv and she’s a guest on your show? [New] level of low.”

“Of ALLLLLLL the 90 Day cast, THATS who you chose? 👎🚫❌,” added another one of Drew’s critics.

Another commenter expressed their disappointment with Drew, calling Angela a “DOCUMENTED ABUSER.”

“Anyone who promotes Angela is just as bad as she is,” they added.

Angela’s abusive behavior doesn’t sit well with 90 Day Fiance viewers

90 Day Fiance fans have been complaining about Angela’s behavior for years.

Many feel the way she treats her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, is abusive and uncalled for.

On more than one occasion, we’ve watched Angela get in Michael’s face and scream at him, throw drinks in his face, call him names, and demean him in pretty much every way possible.

Angela’s critics have had enough of her behavior. They’ve accused her of treating Michael worse than a dog and demand that she be removed from the 90-Day Fiance franchise.

90 Day Fiance viewers who aren’t fond of Angela may be in for a pleasant surprise, though, because the Hazlehurst, Georgia native recently told her fans that she won’t return to the franchise following Season 8 of Happily Ever After?.

Instead, Angela claims to be working in the movie industry.

“Listen, after this season, bye-bye!” Angela told her fans, teasing, “Yeah, remember, I told you I’m gonna be in a movie.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.