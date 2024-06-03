90 Day Fiance viewers have had enough of Angela Deem’s ‘abusive’ behavior: ‘She treats Michael like a dog’

90 Day Fiance viewers have had enough of Angela Deem’s shenanigans.

The self-declared “sexy MeeMaw” has been a part of the 90 Day Fiance franchise since Season 2 of Before the 90 Days, and her behavior shocked viewers off the bat.

Angela isn’t afraid to show her true colors on film, demeaning her Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi, every chance she gets.

90 Day Fiance viewers have continually called for Angela to be fired for what they consider abusive behavior, and her latest outburst on Happily Ever After? has fans of the franchise up in arms.

Angela was irate when she discovered that Michael had moved his K-1 interview without consulting her first, and she vented her anger at him when he came to visit her at her hotel.

Upon letting him into her room, Angela pointed at a chair and repeatedly demanded that Michael sit down.

Although she allowed him to stay in her room overnight, she told him he’d have to “hang it out the door” if he had to use the bathroom.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are fed up with Angela Deem’s ‘abusive’ behavior towards Michael Ilesanmi

After watching Sunday night’s episode, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers headed to X (formerly Twitter) to express their outrage, calling on TLC to remove Angela and her abusive behavior from the network.

“I still don’t understand how anyone can see Angela’s abusive behaviour as entertainment,” wrote one disgruntled X user. “Just imagine if Michael was doing to her what she does to him.”

Another 90 Day Fiance fan felt as though Angela’s scenes need to come with “an abusive trigger warning!”

“The way Angela treats Michael is beyond abusive. She just yelled at him 3 times to sit down like he’s a dog,” added @SherryElls. “She is the worst, most abusive, disgusting, drunk, witch that has ever been on this show.”

Another one of Angela’s critics accused her of treating Michael like a “random dog,” and one voiced that “People treat their pets better than Angela treats Michael.”

Putting TLC on blast for airing Angela’s segments, @vanillaflava1 wrote, “Angela abusing Michael again next week throwing drinks on him after demanding his phone. Why is @TLC ok with showing DV? Imagine if the roles were reversed.”

Angela claims she won’t return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise after Season 8 of Happily Ever After?

So, with all the negative feedback aimed at Angela’s appearance on 90 Day Fiance, will she be asked to return for future spinoffs?

90 Day Fiance fans are hoping that’s not the case, and their bubbles were burst when they discovered she reappeared this season on Happily Ever After?

Angela and Michael’s storyline was teased ahead of Season 8, but when they were absent eight episodes into the season, Angela’s critics were hopeful it meant she had been fired.

But rather than getting canned, Angela reemerged much to 90 Day Fiance viewers’ dismay.

However, Angela’s critics may be in luck – as Monsters and Critics previously reported, the 57-year-old Hazlehurst, Georgia native told her followers that following Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, she’s leaving the franchise for good and embarking on a new career: acting.

“Listen, after this season, bye-bye!” Angela told her fans, teasing, “Yeah, remember, I told you I’m gonna be in a movie.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.