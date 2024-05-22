Angela Deem says she won’t return to 90 Day Fiance after Season 8 of Happily Ever After?, teases acting career

90 Day Fiance fans, you might be in luck because Angela Deem claims we won’t be seeing her in the franchise any longer.

For years, 90 Day Fiance viewers have called for Angela to be fired by TLC and Sharp Entertainment.

Angela’s treatment of her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, doesn’t sit well with 90 Day Fiance viewers, nor does her behavior off-camera.

Many have accused Angela of being abusive and want her banned from their TV screens for good.

And, after much debate about their appearance within the franchise, Angela and Michael’s storyline finally aired this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

But even though we’re watching more of Angela and Michael’s rollercoaster ride of a relationship play out on TLC, the Hazlehurst, Georgia, native claims this is her last hurrah.

Angela Deem tells her fans she’ll say ‘bye-bye’ to 90 Day Fiance after Season 8 of Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance fan account @90dayfiance.news on TikTok captured some of Angela’s recent live videos and shared them with fellow franchise fans.

In one video, captioned, “We want Michael Ilesanmi on the single life anyways, not her,” Angela told her followers that the network “doesn’t have enough air time” to include her and Michael’s “whole story” — that is, unless they give her a spinoff of her own, Angela teased.

“Listen, after this season, bye-bye!” Angela continued about how it’s “not easy” for her to film her real life for TLC’s cameras.

Angela shot down the notion in response to her fans begging her to join a future season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

“No, the f**k, I will not!” was Angela’s response to her fans’ suggestion. “I’m not doing the Single Life, no I’m not. This ain’t just me wantin’ to do a show, okay?”

Angela teases an upcoming movie she’ll star in

In the second TikTok, Angela hinted that she’s trading her reality TV career for one as an actress in Hollywood.

“Yeah, remember, I told you I’m gonna be in a movie,” Angela claimed, as she held her fingers over her lips and said, “Shh.”

Angela continued, telling her followers it would “be a little bit” before the movie is released and that the film would be “maybe my own, maybe not, maybe somebody else’s.”

Angela’s husband, Michael, claims they aren’t faking their marital troubles

Amid all the chatter, Angela’s estranged husband, Michael, recently spoke out, as Monsters and Critics reported, and shot back at skeptics.

Some 90 Day Fiance viewers believe that Angela and Michael have been faking their tumultuous relationship to garner more screentime and increase the network’s ratings.

But according to Michael, that’s nonsense.

In response to a recent Instagram post accusing him and Angela of lying, Michael fired back, “I don’t fake anything!”

So, have we seen the last of Angela Deem on TLC? It’s hard to say, especially since cast members sign NDAs.

If you ask 90 Day Fiance viewers, it seems the consensus would be saying sayonara to Angela, but whether they’ll get their wish remains to be seen.

In the meantime, all Angela’s critics can do is cross their fingers and stay tuned.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.