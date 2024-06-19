Angela Deem reveals sex life secrets in since-deleted interview with Drew Barrymore

Angela Deem has made her mark on reality TV and now on national television.

The controversial 90 Day Fiance star appeared on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show this week, but her interview shenanigans seem to have gotten her segment pulled from the internet.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Drew Barrymore came under intense fire for hosting Angela on her show.

90 Day Fiance viewers expressed their distaste for Angela’s appearance, vowing never to watch Drew’s show again after she welcomed an “abuser” onto her stage.

A snippet of Angela’s appearance was originally posted on The Drew Barrymore Show’s Instagram feed, but since the outrage online, it’s been yanked from Instagram and YouTube.

The video is nowhere to be seen in The Drew Barrymore Show’s Instagram feed, and the YouTube video has since been set to private.

However, @decider on YouTube captured the scene and reshared it in the YouTube Short, seen below.

Angela Deem dishes on her and Michael Ilesanmi’s sex life

In the interview clip, Angela sat down with host Drew Barrymore and her co-host, Ross Mathews.

Angela revealed that she had stashed a picture frame in her bra, featuring an image of herself Photoshopped into an image of Ross and his husband.

Angela also revealed some uninhibited information about her and Michael Ilesanmi’s sex life during her sit-down chat on national TV.

According to Angela, the first time she and Michael got together in person, they did the deed a total of 37 times in a span of two weeks.

“It was chicka-chicka-bow-wow,” Angela said of her and Michael’s bedroom antics. “Two weeks I was there, we had sex 37 times in two weeks. Ain’t nothing wrong with my memory, honey.”

Angela claims she and Michael are still together

Shockingly, Angela also spilled the tea on her and Michael’s estranged marriage. The 57-year-old Hazlehurst, Georgia native told Drew and Ross that she and her Nigerian husband are “absolutely” still together.

Angela’s admission comes on the heels of chatter that Michael has been scamming her.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela seemingly confirmed her suspicions after going through Michael’s phone with a fine-toothed comb.

Angela discovered that Michael was the administrator of a chat group called Paradise Men, which reportedly helps like-minded Nigerians trying to obtain U.S. visas.

Despite Angela’s intuitions, Michael denied that he was doing anything wrong online, both on-screen and off.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Michael responded to a 90 Day Fiance viewer who accused him of scamming Angela.

In his defense, Michael told the critic, “Bring your proof, and if not, Dont ever tell me such.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.