90 Day Fiance’s Michael Ilesanmi responds to accusations he scammed Angela Deem

Amid the chatter that he scammed his wife, Angela Deem, 90 Day Fiance star Michael Ilesanmi is defending himself.

Until now, 90 Day Fiance viewers have been siding with Michael, believing he was with Angela for love and not for a visa to the United States.

But Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast a different light on the Nigerian native.

While scouring Michael’s cell phone, Angela discovered he belonged to an online chat group called Paradise Men and was allegedly part of a money ring.

Michael was not only a group member but also the chat’s administrator, which was a huge red flag for Angela.

As Angela continued to dig through Michael’s phone, she discovered disconcerting evidence that seemed to solidify what she’d feared for years: he’d been scamming her.

90 Day Fiance viewers are questioning Michael Ilesanmi’s intentions

Angela wasn’t the only one who expressed her doubts about Michael. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers began to question Michael’s intentions after learning of his shady behavior.

Following Sunday’s episode, Michael shared a couple of selfies on Instagram and a video of himself singing along to a song in the car.

“I hope…Yesterday reminds you how strong you were. Today proves you how capable you are, and Tomorrow tells you how fantastic you can be,” the 35-year-old wrote in the caption.

Many of Michael’s 41,100 Instagram followers commented on how happy and carefree he appears since arriving in America and distancing himself from Angela.

However, some agreed with Angela’s sentiment on Sunday night that Michael is a “snake” and headed to the comments to call him out for allegedly scamming the Sexy MeeMaw.

Michael denies scamming Angela Deem

One comment from @greeneyesjax read, “I was rooting for you, but after tonight’s episode, I do believe you scammed Angela.”

Michael caught wind of the comment and fired back.

“@greeneyesjax, bring your proof, and if not, Dont ever tell me such,” Michael declared.

Michael and a fan go at it. Pic credit: mykol_01/Instagram

Did Michael scam Angela, or is it all for TLC’s cameras?

90 Day Fiance viewers have debated whether or not Michael is a scam artist ever since they learned he’s been chatting in the Paradise Men group.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, there were quite a few 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers who didn’t believe Michael would scam Angela, especially since he made it to the States.

Meanwhile, Angela has continued to throw major shade at her estranged husband.

Last month, Angela posted what she considers proof that Michael pulled the wool over her eyes.

She shared a screenshot of a comment on one of Michael’s recent social media posts from Fleet Wash Pro, which read, “We did it broda 😂.”

In the caption, Angela called on the government to intervene when she used the hashtag #HOMELANDSECURITY.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.