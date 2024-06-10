90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t convinced that Michael scammed Angela: ‘How did he get that visa?’

Last night on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? we discovered that Angela Deem’s daughter, Skyla, may have been right about Michael Ilesanmi scamming her all along.

During her trip to Nigeria, Angela hounded Michael for failing to tell her he moved his visa interview.

Angela continued to be suspicious of Michael, and when she snatched his phone from him, her intuitions escalated.

Michael claimed he was doing research in “visa journey groups,” studying how others had gotten to America.

But what Angela found on Michael’s phone confirmed her suspicions, and she lost her cool.

Angela discovered Michael was the group administrator for a WhatsApp group called “Paradise Men.”

Michael vehemently denies scamming Angela

Although Michael claimed it was an innocent way to discuss his visa journey with like-minded men, Angela wasn’t buying it and threatened to call her immigration lawyer.

As Angela dug further into the Paradise Men group, she was shocked to discover this group was intended for Nigerian men using older American women to get visas to come to the U.S.

Michael even told a fellow group member that he had uploaded Angela’s tax returns, and that’s when she really blew her lid and threatened to report her husband to the federal government.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are skeptical that Michael actually scammed Angela

After watching all of the drama go down on TLC, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers spoke out, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss whether Michael really scammed Angela or not.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise deduced that since Michael has reportedly already made his way to America, there’s no way that he could have scammed Angela and gotten away with it.

One X user asked, “If all this ‘scam’ stuff Angela is finding on Michael’s phone is real, how the hell did he ever get that visa?”

“We know he’s here now,” their tweet continued. “If she knew and turned a blind eye, she’s just as guilty as he is.”

“I’m so confused about Angela … since she knew all about these so call scams from Michael before he received the Visa, why didn’t she stopped the process?????” asked another skeptical 90 Day Fiance viewer. “Come on @TLC.”

@yvette_joc added, “Michael got his social media back, came to America, and his freedom. Angela, he didn’t scam you, he earned that Visa and his freedom the hard way.”

Another 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewer noted that if Michael was, in fact, scamming Angela, he should be arrested, and they questioned why Michael hadn’t been prosecuted if that’s the case.

“Why isn’t something being done?” proposed @joni_cash7. “Last I heard he was living in US. Do we really want more scammers in our country? Bad enough they scam from their own countries!”

Angela accuses Michael of coming to America on ‘false pretenses’

The episode ended with a preview of next week’s episode in which Angela tells Michael she’d “had enough” and threatens to report him to the federal government.

Meanwhile, Angela maintains that Michael was in the wrong and seemingly confirmed that they’ve since split.

On Instagram, Angela posted screenshots of a headline reading, “90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem Will Have The Last Laugh After Michael Ilesanmi Split.”

Angela’s accompanying caption was a pair of clapping-hands emojis.

In the comments section of her post, Angela’s naysayers questioned why she would have gone through with getting Michael to America if she truly thought he was scamming her.

“You thought it was a scam from day one yet you continued to insist that he come so… if this is true it’s on you,” wrote one of Angela’s critics.

Another asked her, “Why would you still do the visa and bring him here, after all you found?”

Angela made it clear that she wanted to have the last word, however, telling her critics in the comments, “Don’t care what no 1 says no one no one deserves s**t under false pretenses.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.