90 Day Fiance: What is the ‘Paradise Men’ group Michael Ilesanmi belongs to? Here’s what we know

Michael Ilesanmi has been involved in some shady business and Angela Deem’s discoveries about his secret online activity have her convinced he’s been scamming her for years.

Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was a wild one that saw Angela throw a drink in Michael’s face and threaten to report him to the federal government.

Angela began digging on Michael’s phone after he told her that he belonged to “visa journey groups” online, which he claimed he used to learn from other people’s visa journey stories.

During her phone investigation, Angela was shocked to learn Michael had been using a Nigerian “piggy bank,” allegedly putting money aside for a “rainy day.”

Michael tried to convince Angela that it was a common practice in Nigeria and worked like a savings account, but she wasn’t buying it.

Michael explained that a “collector” involved keeps the money you give them for “emergency” expenses.

Michael also claimed that the money couldn’t be used in the U.S., but Angela wasn’t having it.

Michael Ilesanmi is the group administrator for ‘Paradise Men’

Angela continued scrolling, only to find that Michael was the group administrator for a private online group titled Paradise Men.

The discovery pushed Angela over the edge, and she threw her drink in Michael’s face, accusing him of being a scammer.

According to Michael, Paradise Men got its name because the men in the group were hopeful of arriving in the “Land of the Free.”

As Michael put it, “The reason why it’s called the The Paradise Men Group is because, you know, you are going to the U.S. Land of free, you know? Like, the U.S. is a paradise. That’s all.”

Angela pressed on, digging further into Michael’s activity in the Paradise Men group. She found a message within the group containing a photo of an elderly woman.

According to Angela, the men in the group reportedly joked, “This woman here needs a husband, yo.”

Angela was shocked to uncover that Michael was an administrator of a chat that helps Nigerians get visas to the United States with the help of older women and was allegedly involved in a “money ring.”

While it’s unclear whether Michael was lying about the Paradise Men group, he was at least telling the truth about the Nigerian piggy bank.

What is a Nigerian piggy bank?

There are several piggy bank companies in Nigeria, one of which is called Piggy Vest.

According to its website, “PiggyVest helps you save and invest with ease. With PiggyVest, you can stop spending excessively and put away (and grow!) funds that you do not want to touch.”

“You can choose to save little amounts of money periodically (Daily, Weekly or Monthly) towards a specific target OR lock away funds for a specified period of time,” the site stated.

According to Piggy Vest, the practice is 100 percent safe and secure, encrypting users’ information to ensure complete protection.

As far as Michael’s clandestine chat group, Paradise Men, there isn’t much information online – which isn’t surprising if it is a private group used to scam American women.

Sunday’s episode ended with Michael trying to snatch his phone back from Angela from across the table after she threatened to report him to the federal government.

Thankfully, there’s still more to Angela and Michael’s storyline this season because it seems as though something isn’t quite adding up.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.