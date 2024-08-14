90 Day Fiance holds casting call for three more spin-offs

90 Day Fiance fans who have been asking for new couples to be added to the franchise, you’re in luck!

The franchise recently announced that they’re casting for new couples to join the show and some of its spin-offs.

@90dayfiancecast on Instagram posted the announcement in its Story just this week.

In its first slide, 90 Day Fiance invited couples to “Share your love story with us!”

The e-mail address for Sharp Entertainment appeared on the slide, along with three show titles: 90 Day Fiance, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a second slide, the advertisement read, “Casting now!”

90 Day Fiance is looking for new cast members. Pic credit: @90dayfiancecast/Instagram

“Are you dating someone online in a different country and never met?” it asked, adding, “Email us!”

A second 90 Day Fiance casting calls. Pic credit: @90dayfiancecast/Instagram

A new batch of 90 Day Fiance couples is headed viewers’ way

As the description reads in the first slide, potential participants interested in applying for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days are, “citizens of the USA dating internationally online who have NEVER MET their partner face-to-face!”

Applicants for the flagship series should be “citizens of the USA who have applied for the K1 Visa for their international fiance.”

And for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, would-be cast members should be “citizens of the USA who are moving to their international partner’s country permanently!”

In addition to the recent Instagram Story slides, @90dayfiancecast has also shared advertising for the cast openings.

90 Day Fiance viewers have been introduced to dozens upon dozens of international couples

So far, since its inception in 2014, 90 Day Fiance fans have watched season upon season of the flagship series and its multiple spin-offs.

90 Day Fiance has filmed 10 seasons.

Before the 90 Days has filmed six seasons.

The Other Way is currently airing its sixth season.

Happily Ever After? has filmed eight seasons, and its five-part Tell All is still airing.

The Single Life has filmed four seasons.

The Last Resort was filmed for one season.

90 Day Diaries has filmed five seasons.

HEA Strikes Back has filmed one season.

What Now? has filmed four seasons.

90 Day Bares All filmed two seasons.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days filmed two seasons.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days filmed two seasons.

90 Day Fiance UK has filmed three seasons.

That’s a lot of reality television!

90 Day Fiance viewers have been outspoken in recent months about certain cast members they’re hopeful won’t return for any more seasons.

Big Ed Brown and Angela Deem are two names that repeatedly come to 90 Day Fiance viewers’ minds whenever the topic comes up.

Rumor has it some 90 Day Fiance veterans will return for new spin-offs

There has been chatter online about several cast members returning to future spin-offs.

Gino Palazzolo was spotted filming with a Jasmine Pineda look-alike, presumably for a new season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

It’s also rumored that Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra have filmed for another spin-off, as well as Stacey Silva and her husband, Florian Sukaj, who reportedly filmed for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

The 90 Day Fiance casting process

Would-be 90 Day Fiance cast members must complete an online form as part of the application process and e-mail Sharp Entertainment.

The form requires the American’s name, their partner’s name, and the American’s location and contact information.

The American must also reveal whether they’ve met their international partner in person yet, have applied for their K-1 visa, and if the American is planning to move abroad.

Lastly, applicants must summarize their relationship with their partner, provide a recent photo of the foreign applicant, and divulge how they learned about the casting call.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.