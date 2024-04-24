90 Day Fiance viewers beg casting team to stop showcasing ‘fake couples and influencers’ who ‘ruin’ the show

90 Day Fiance is seeking new couples to join the franchise, and viewers hope that casting agents find authentic cast members, not fakes.

Over the years, the 90 Day Fiance franchise has grown in popularity, resulting in countless spin-offs.

The show’s premise is to document international love stories, following couples who have fallen in love and are applying for a K-1 visa to bring their foreign partner to the United States.

Viewers recently wrapped Season 10 of the flagship series, and we’re currently watching Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on Sunday nights on TLC.

Along the way, we’ve met some couples of all sorts — some have been boring to watch, some have captivated us with their romantic love stories and happy endings, and others are like watching a train wreck — and we just can’t look away.

Amid the franchise’s popularity, Sharp Entertainment is hunting for fresh new personalities, as announced in a recent Reddit forum.

Sharp Entertainment is currently casting for new couples to join the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Redditor u/TayLaurThompson, a 90 Day Fiance casting assistant, posted a casting call on the social media platform, revealing that the network is actively casting couples for new seasons of 90 Day Fiance and several spinoffs, including Before the 90 Days and The Other Way.

“We are seeking a couple who either have not yet met in person, are in the process of the K1 visa process, or the American is moving abroad for love,” u/TayLaurThompson wrote, prompting interested parties to email Sharp Entertainment or apply online at 90dayfiance.castingcrane.com.

Fellow Redditors and 90 Day Fiance viewers begged the casting team to change who they allow on the show.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans want to see less “fake” couples and more sincere ones.

90 Day Fiance viewers demand more authentic couples and less ‘fakes’

One fan demanded, “Stop showcasing fake couples and influencers!”

Concurring with the statement, others added their two cents.

“YES PLEASE 😭 influencers are ruining the show,” claimed u/happyendingtonight.

Redditor u/Mermaidoftranquility added, “Yes! We just want to experience the other cultures and see REAL issues that couples face, as they walk down the aisle. Reference back to earlier seasons, please!”

One 90 Day Fiance fan complained of “fake bulls**t” and “money grabs,” declaring, “We are sick to death of it.”

Another Reddit user wants to see Sharp Entertainment cast “real people who are fun to watch.”

u/boltz1200 chimed in, writing that 90 Day Fiance already tried casting sincere couples, but they “were not given any camera time, and were [taken] off the show for being boring.”

90 Day Fiance has become addictive reality TV

Over the years, we’ve been introduced to some controversial cast members. Viewers have deemed their behavior inappropriate, abusive, cringeworthy, and sometimes all three.

Several names have stuck out over the years – Darcey Silva, Angela Deem, Big Ed Brown, Geoffrey Paschel, and Larissa Lima are just a few names that likely come to mind.

Many 90 Day Fiance personalities gain popularity, especially on social media, from their reality TV fame.

Loren Brovarnik is one example of a 90 Day Fiance cast member who used her presence on the small screen to boost her social media presence and become a successful influencer.

Yara Zaya and Miona Bell have also seen a major uptick in their Instagram following an increase in online business sales since becoming famous on reality TV.

But according to 90 Day Fiance viewers on Reddit, some of the newer cast members were already Instagram-famous before being cast on the show, and that’s something they’re tired of seeing.

On top of that, many couples are asked to return for 90 Day Fiance spin-offs, despite viewers complaining about them inundating us with their storylines.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are a prime example of this, as are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, and Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, who even snagged a spin-off, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

So, will Sharp Entertainment return to their old ways and assemble new casts with authentic storylines, or continue to give us the contentious couples who boost ratings?

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.