Top 10 most controversial 90 Day Fiance cast of all time

Out of all the wild, crazy, and shady 90 Day Fiance cast members, this list of 10 captures the most controversial. Pic credit: TLC

There have been many cast members who crossed the screens of 90 Day Fiance viewers that many found to be volatile, inappropriate, mean, shady, and who possessed potential ulterior motives.

With that in mind, there are some cast members that stood out from the pack as being the most controversial.

Whether it was their off-screen antics that lead to popular disdain or the behavior that viewers saw during the show, there is a special category for the most contentious of all.

These are the cast members that severely rubbed 90 Day fans the wrong way by their bad treatment of their partners, trouble with the law, manipulation tactics, actions that affected children negatively, and drama that proved to be too much for viewers.

Each of the ten 90 Day Fiance cast members on this list earned their spot by committing offenses that were so egregious and controversial that they are disliked in the 90 Day community save for their personal fanbase.

1. Darcey Silva

Darcey’s plastic surgery habits, prioritization of men, and unstable behavior make Darcey controversial. Pic credit: TLC

Between Darcey’s abandonment of her young daughters several times to prioritize her relationships with men, and her moves to bring strange men around her children that ultimately left bad impressions, Darcey Silva is a very questionable 90 Day Fiance cast member.

Not only have Darcey’s parenting skills been questioned, but also her addiction to plastic surgery. Darcey has been setting the example for her daughters and fans that getting heaps of risky plastic surgery is okay. One of the major storylines of Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey involved the Silva twins going to Turkey for a month to have Barbie makeovers.

Darcey’s unstable nature and tendency to create her own problems and have meltdowns when things aren’t going exactly the way she wants in love and life are another point of debate that has landed her on this list.

2. Steven Johnston

Steven’s shady communication with women other than Alina and his attitude towards having sexual urges have made him a creepy figure with the 90 Day franchise. Pic credit: TLC

Steven Johnston’s strange personality and mannerisms stunned viewers throughout his time on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and that impression was compounded by his highly questionable moral compass.

Steven was a hypocrite who broke his Mormon vow of chastity and had relations with many women while he was in an exclusive relationship with Alina. Many feel like Steven manipulated Alina into becoming his wife and got her to look past his continued infidelity and untrustworthy behavior.

Steven took the controversy surrounding him even further when he admitted to nine different transgressions that were sexual in nature by sending women inappropriate messages after he and Alina were married.

Steven’s ex-girlfriend Vanessa also came out and established his pattern and corroborated his history of bad behavior.

3. Geoffrey Paschel

Geoffrey is now convicted of the violent assault of his ex-fiancee that happened right before he met Varya for the first time on camera. Pic credit: TLC

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers didn’t have a problem with Geoffrey until it came out that he had been charged with the aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault of his ex-fiance stemming from a June 2019 incident.

The brutal assault, for which he was found guilty in early October of 2021, took place just weeks before Geoffrey left for Russia to meet Varya for the first time. Geoffrey faces 8-30 years for the kidnapping charge alone and will be sentenced on February 3, 2022.

Geoffrey also faced wide criticism from many other women who came forward and alleged Geoffrey was dating them while he was still with Varya.

4. Paul Staehle

Paul’s erratic behavior, inability to provide, and strange online presence make him a highly talked about cast member. Pic credit: TLC

34-year-old Paul met 21-year old Karine online and promptly went down to Brazil to meet her. The first time he met Karine’s father, he asked if she could spend the night at his hotel, and a short time later, asked him to marry Karine.

Paul’s proposal consisted of him using the wrong hand signs to depict putting a ring on Karine’s finger. From there, Paul’s anxiety-ridden and strange behavior left viewers angry after his antics got Karine robbed by a man with a machete.

Paul’s felonious past and proclivity for drama were also points of shock for viewers.

Once Paul and Karine made it to America, he could not get it together to support his family of three at the time. Since then he has had another child with Karine and the pair have gotten into OnlyFans, where they have bizarre content.

5. Leida Margaretha

Leida’s treatment of Eric’s kids and her online antics have made Leida a contentious cast member. Pic credit: TLC

Leida is many 90 Day Fiance fans’ most hated cast member after taking aim at her own stepdaughter on-screen. Her shady background and online bullying have earned her that title as well.

On 90 Day Fiance, Leida made her now-husband Eric kick his daughter out of their apartment when she had nowhere else to go. Then she urged Eric to terminate his parental rights to his underage daughters so that he would not have to pay child support, all the while, she had a kid of her own she was bringing into the relationship.

On social media, Leida is known to bully and doxx her haters and post her extremely controversial opinions on socio-political topics.

6. Angela Deem

Angela’s crass and volatile behavior and actions against her husband Michael have made her a very shady 90 Day Fiance cast member. Pic credit: TLC

Angela has been accused of verbally and emotionally abusing her now-husband, Michael, throughout their time on Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance, and Happily Ever After?. She has threatened him with physical violence, demeaned his manhood, and embarrassed him to no end.

Angela also berates Michael for doing anything she doesn’t like but does not hold herself to the same standard. She hypocritically has stayed out late at night clubbing, been brought home alone by her plastic surgeon after a party, and exposed her breasts during the Happily Ever After Tell All.

There have been many calls for TLC to cancel Angela off the show for her perpetuation of toxic behavior and normalization of abuse from a partner.

7. Big Ed Brown

Many 90 Day viewers find Big Ed to be gross for liking very young women and also think he is toxic for the way he treated Liz. Pic credit: TLC

56-year-old Big Ed’s attraction to extremely young women is seen as an issue by many 90 Day viewers and many alleged that he was engaging in sex tourism when he met 23-year-old Rosemarie.

After his toxic relationship with Liz played out on the first season of 90 Day: The Single Life, a phone call was leaked that exposed just how verbally and mentally abusive Ed could be to his partner.

Big Ed has also been accused of sexual assault by a young woman under an NDA because she had previously worked with Ed.

8. Deavan Clegg

Deavan’s intentional move to America where she absconded with her and Jihoon’s son has made her a dubious 90 Day Fiance cast member. Pic credit: TLC

Deavan already had a child with someone who was not in her daughter’s life when she met Jihoon. The two appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way after Deavan got pregnant within two weeks of meeting Jihoon for the first time.

She moved to South Korea with her daughter and her son Taeyang to get married to Jihoon and live over there.

Once the coronavirus pandemic hit, however, Deavan told Jihoon that she needed some space and was going to visit America for a month. She took the kids but never ended up coming back. Deavan has kept Taeyang from Jihoon ever since and launched accusations of abuse against Jihoon.

What doesn’t look good for Deavan is that she got a new Korean American boyfriend right after arriving back to America, after abandoning Jihoon and now, Taeyang calls her new boyfriend “dad.”

9. Yara Zaya

Yara’s on-camera complaints and off-camera business practices and have made her a shady 90 Day Fiance cast member. Pic credit: TLC

Yara’s entitled nature and constant complaints made her an unlikable cast member on 90 Day Fiance for many viewers, but where she really upset the 90 Day audience is with her business antics.

Yara buys clothing from cheap online retailers and upsells them on her website at outrageously marked-up rates. 90 Day sleuths have found the same exact items she sells on her site on the websites of cheap retailers. Yara also claimed to make the clothes herself but clearly, she does not.

10. Larissa Lima

Larissa’s domestic violence arrests, continued stay in America, and addiction to plastic surgery has made her an enigma in the 90 Day world. Pic credit: TLC

Larissa was arrested for domestic violence against her ex-husband Colt Johnson three times while they were together. Although her immigration status was in question, she was never actually deported.

It came out that Larissa has two kids back in Brazil that she left behind and hasn’t seen them in years.

Larissa’s obsession with plastic surgery has also been a hot topic as the reality star keeps having work done.

Larissa makes money through her OnlyFans and her adult content is ultimately what got her fired from the show.

