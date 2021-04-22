90 Day Fiance: Geoffrey Paschel accused of starting relationships with multiple women while with Varya

Geoffrey Paschel has been accused of having relationships with multiple women while he was with Varya. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance’s Geoffrey Paschel has been accused of starting relationships with multiple women while he was with Varya Malina.

An Instagram page, @truthaboutpaschel, has posted several screengrabs and recordings of conversations he reportedly had with four of them.

Monsters & Critics has spoken exclusively to two of the women, who say they want to call out the reality star for portraying a different person publicly from the person they claim he really is, and for “hiding behind his Instagram persona” while allegedly hurting many women behind the scenes.

The page claims as many as 12 women have now come forward, claiming Geoffrey had relationships with them while he was with Varya. It’s also claimed that Geoffrey and Varya did stay together — and have spent time living together in Tennessee — after they last appeared on television, despite the pair remaining secretive about their relationship status.

One of the women Monsters & Critics spoke to alleged that Geoffrey tried to get her and others pregnant. She said, “He’s not a good person and the truth needs to be told. For once. The blunt honest truth. He’s a womanizer and he’s harmful and truthfully we’re concerned for Varya in a sense.”

Varya is said to have repeatedly been alerted about the women’s claims on social media, only for her to block the people contacting her.

When Monsters & Critics asked Geoffrey to comment on the allegations, he accused one of the women — who he claimed was behind the @truthaboutpaschel page — of stalking. The women we spoke to, who we have chosen not to name, said the accusation was untrue.

“It’s convenient for him to call us stalkers because it fits his agenda,” one of them said. “He had a chance to defend himself and the accusations, and instead he chose to attack one of us.”

All of this comes as a motion hearing for Geoffrey’s domestic violence and kidnapping case, which could see him spend more time in prison if convicted, is set for Tuesday, April 27.

It stems from an alleged altercation in 2019 with his then-girlfriend, which led to his arrest and resulted in charges of “aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, vandalism, and interference with an emergency call.”

Messages Geoffrey sent to women

The Instagram account @truthaboutpaschel posted several conversations, including audio messages, between Geoffrey and different women.

The nature of these conversations was often flirtatious and, in some cases, appear to show they led up to in-person meetings. Some of the messages contain sexual references, and even ‘I love you’s.

In one message he told one of the women, who lives overseas, to enter the Green Card lottery — which it’s claimed Varya also did — so that they could be together in America.

Most of the relationships are said to have begun in early- to mid-2020 and were reportedly often happening at the same time, unbeknownst to each of the women involved.

According to the @truthaboutpaschel page, Varya was granted a visa to travel to America in June last year and then moved to the country later in the year, bringing a dog with her.

One of the women we spoke to said of Geoffrey, “He knew she won her green card in June. So he was doing all this while planning for her to move to America.”

The relationships Geoffrey is accused of having with the women are said to have been up to nine months long. Some are claimed to have continued even after Varya traveled to America.

Several of the women have been in communication with each other.

Geoffrey’s past behavior

Geoffrey, 43, reportedly has four ex-wives, two of whom have accused him of abusive behavior, and he is known to have four children, although there are also claims he has more.

During his time on 90 Day Fiance, Geoffrey admitted to spending time in jail due to dealing drugs, a revelation that stunned the unsuspecting Varya.

Geoffrey has maintained his innocence in his current abuse case and said jealousy and resentment are leading the accusations and that he will be exonerated.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.