Geoffrey Paschel updates 90 Day Fiance fans after first day of court

We first met Geoffrey on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, when he traveled across the world to meet his radio personality girlfriend from Russia.

After the whole Varya/Mary drama, fans were disappointed to find out that they wouldn’t see Geoffrey on the Tell All.

However, the real drama came before the show even aired.

According to court documents, Geoffrey was facing significant charges for alleged aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call, and vandalism.

The charges against Geoffrey are disturbing. His ex-girlfriend claims, “he dragged her by the hair and slammed her head against the floor and then held her against her will before she escaped to call 9-1-1 from a neighbor’s house.”

Due to COVID-19, the court proceedings have ended up delayed multiple times, but he has maintained he’s “eager to go and reveal the truth surrounding the evidence in question. I have continually requested the earliest possible dates every time so that I expeditiously clear my name.”

He maintains his innocence

After his first court date on Aug. 18, he went to Instagram to update fans.

“Shall we root out some more lies today? Yes, I think we should.”

It’s safe to say that, according to Geoffrey, everything is going well.

While he says the “truth will be revealed,” his ex-girlfriend was able to extend her restraining order against him twice.

To this day, he claims the bruises and abrasions were self afflicted, and he never laid a hand on any of these women. He assures fans that, “I’m 100% categorically innocent and I cannot wait to share my trove of evidence soon.

“From the onset of these allegations, there has always been an agenda with the sole purpose of sabotaging my custody battle.”

He claims his exes are corroborating against him

Although the mother(s) of his children and an ex-girlfriend backed up the claims, Geoffrey maintains that “the truth will prevail.”

He claims on his youtube channel that these women are doing it out of “resent and jealousy [sic].”

He details that, “The [first] allegations came from [my son] Cayvan’s mother, then [my] second wife jumped on board. And it was after that, after I’m leaving a relationship, the girlfriend jumped on. And so now you have these allegations trying to only corroborate each other’s story.”

He maintains that this is all a scheme to assist his ex-wife in a child custody case against him.

He’s had his troubles with the law before

From his surprise prison sentence to his rejected proposal, Geoffrey and Varya’s storyline on the show has been anything but boring.

A major bomb dropped when Geoffrey revealed to viewers that he was previously in prison for drug-related charges.

Varya did not take the news well. She had a cousin that passed away from drug abuse.

Ex-girlfriend Mary stands by him

Although Geoffrey abruptly left Mary when Varya surprised him in Tennessee, she has his back through these allegations.

Mary details that she’s known him longer than the women making these allegations. “They are not nice people,” she said of Geoffrey’s exes. “They are not good humans, and I say that full-heartedly, they are not good humans.”

She goes on to say, “I’ve known him for a long time, and you guys know I’ve dated him in the past. I have pushed that man and pushed his buttons more times than I can count, and if he was going to hurt anyone, he could have very well have had every opportunity to do so. He’s never laid a hand on me, ever!”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days on TLC is currently on hiatus.