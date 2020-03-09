When Geoffrey and Varya finally meet on Before the 90 Days, things are super awkward!

90 Day Fiancé’s Geoffrey Paschel finally makes it to Russia to meet his new love Varya face to face, but there seemed to be somewhat of a disconnect.

There was no romantic run toward each other, a jump into Geoffrey’s arms or any sort of remotely passionate kiss. It was more like he was picking up his daughter from the airport after spring break.

What a disappointment.

Awkward Silence

The couple gets in the cab to head to Geoffrey’s hotel, and we’re hoping things will heat up in the back seat, as it usually does with new lovebirds on 90 Day Fiancé.

What we got instead was long periods of silence, and Geoffrey struggling to make conversation with Varya. They have absolutely nothing to say to each other.

It was painful to watch.

Geoffrey makes a weird comment about wanting to wear lipstick, implying that he would like a kiss.

Varya responds with a fanning motion, understanding it was an attempt at flirting, and he mistakes that for her being hot. Is he clueless? This girl wants you to jump her bones.

Skip the chit-chat and plant one on her already.

She tries and tries to initiate conversation, and it’s literally like pulling teeth.

They talk for a minute about big city living vs. living in a small town, and he starts talking about trees and mountains like he’s Bob Ross. She is bored to tears and is confused at why this guy isn’t making any moves on her.

In a confessional, Geoffrey says

“Things aren’t going exactly as I thought they would go. I’m just getting this weird vibe from her… It’s not bad and it’s not good. It’s just a little distant and standoffish.”

To make a bad situation worse, Varya informs him about the promise she made to her girlfriends about not staying the night with him at the hotel.

He is obviously disappointed that he won’t get the alone time with her that he was hoping for, and it adds to his anxiety as he takes it as somewhat of a rejection.

Despite his frustration, he respects her decision and says he doesn’t want to do anything that makes her uncomfortable.

Varya Vents

“I thought that Americans are very open and self-confident, but I don’t understand if he likes me or not. What’s going on?”

Finally, Geoffrey speaks up and lets Varya know he would like her to “reconsider” her decision about not staying at the hotel with him. She tells him she’s happy he spoke up, and they agree to hang out, get a bite to eat, and see where things go.

Will cultural differences and communication issues get in the way of a passionate love affair for these two?

Will Geoffrey man-up and be the man in person that he was on the phone?

I guess we’ll have to wait and see…

Watch 90 Day Fiancé Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC.