Mary Wallace takes a moment for ‘self care’ after drama with Geoffrey and Varya plays out on Before the 90 Days

If anyone needs some self-care right now, it’s Mary Wallace, given what went down on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The dramatic love triangle between Mary, Varya Malina, and Geoffrey Paschel has just played out on the last few episodes of the show, and it certainly did not end in Mary’s favor.

After Varya turned down Geoffrey’s proposal in Russia, he broke things off and returned to the U.S. Then he started a relationship with Mary soon after.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

However, Varya later made a romantic gesture by paying a surprise visit to Geoffrey, getting a shocker of her own by finding him at home with Mary.

The stunned Tennessee native looked on as the two women argued with each other, but he eventually went with his heart and chose the Russian beauty.

To add insult to injury, Geoffrey proposed to Varya once again, and this time she said yes!

So, how has Mary been coping?

Not only is the 37-year-old dealing with the breakup, but she was also dealing with a lot of negative backlash on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans were calling her a rebound for hooking up with Geoffrey so soon after his breakup with Varya.

Now, Mary seems to be taking some time for herself.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a photo relaxing on a beach and basking in the sun.

She captioned the image “Rest and repeat. Breathe in and breathe out. Occasionally, I have to take time to myself to gather thoughts and get out of a negative mindset. Always remember, self care is important. #relaxation #selfcare.”

It seems Mary took a well-needed vacation – which has greatly improved her spirits.

Additionally, there seems to be a shift in the way she’s now being viewed by fans.

Mary says ‘thank you’ to fans

Mary has been getting more positive feedback recently, as fans are now blaming Geoffrey for putting the two women in the awkward position.

A few days ago, she even shared a thank you message on Instagram expressing her gratitude to viewers.

Her message stated in part, “The amount of kindness I received was exponentially larger and greatly overshadowed the negativity. THAT is what life is about. Spreading kindness and love.”

She continued, “Thank you each again and always keep kindness at the forefront of your day, and maybe the world just might change.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.