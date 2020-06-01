Geoffrey Paschel’s girlfriend Mary has also been arrested for domestic violence

One of the biggest controversies this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days involved Geoffrey Paschel and his criminal record.

Many fans wanted him kicked off the show and even started a petition to demand his removal.

Then, things went left when Varya rejected his proposal, not wanting to rush into a wedding. Geoffrey returned to America and stopped communicating with Varya, instead, starting a romance with his friend Mary.

Well, Geoffrey and Mary have something in common.

Mary from 90 Day Fiance was arrested for domestic violence

On top of all Geoffrey’s other problems, he also has an ongoing criminal case involving aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call, and vandalism in a case with a previous girlfriend.

It turns out that Mary might be able to relate.

Starcasm reports that they have learned that Mary was arrested in 2013 for domestic violence as well.

The police report indicated that on March 21, 2013, Mary got into a fight with her boyfriend.

The boyfriend said Mary threw a drinking glass at him. He said he then started to run and she threw another one that lodged in the hallway wall.

Things escalated and he ended up with several scratches on his arms and torso, which he said was caused when she bit him on the nose, arm, and chest.

Mary had a slightly different story.

She said they were arguing and she threw the glass at him. However, according to Mary in the police report, she went to sit in the closet. She said that her boyfriend tried to come in and hug her and she started to bite and scratch him.

Mary reportedly had two small red marks.

Mary went to jail, was charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault, and her bond ended up at $1,000.

At the moment, there is no word on how that court case ended up as the coronavirus pandemic has made the request of court records delayed.

Mary and Geoffrey on 90 Day Fiance

Whether or not Geoffrey and Mary will end up together or not is in question.

Right now, it looks like Geoffrey is using 90 Day Fiance for his own amusement as he pits Mary and Varya against each other and just enjoys the drama.

If Geoffrey has strung Mary along all this time, and then went off to seek out Varya, it seems he might be as untrustworthy as fans already suspected.

Remember, he hid his previous criminal record from Varya, a move that had her rethinking the relationship when he did confess. With more charges pending, Geoffrey and Varya weren’t even present at the Tell All.

Evidence suggests that Geoffrey and Mary are, at the very least, still on good terms and may still be an item.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.