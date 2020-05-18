90 Day Fiance spoilers: Are Geoffrey and Mary still together after Varya’s surprise visit?

There was a massive plot twist on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days tonight.

Remember when Geoffrey proposed to Varya and she rejected the proposal? He took it as a total rejection and she meant that she wasn’t ready yet to commit to marrying him yet.

However, his temper and frustration got the better of him and he went back home.

This week, Varya followed him home and didn’t expect what she found.

Geoffrey moved on to Mary

Varya was still in love with Geoffrey. As we reported earlier, she rejected him because she wanted to be 100 percent sure, or else accepting his proposal would have been a lie.

Varya wanted to work on their relationship but Geoffrey washed his hands of her and was ready to move on. That almost makes it seem that he didn’t love her as much as he claimed and just wanted a marriage.

“She wasn’t ready,” Geoffrey said in his confessional on the show. “I guess we’re not compatible in that sense. I need to move on with my life and put Varya in the past.”

So, Geoffrey moved back to his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Mary. It seemed that she was ready and he wondered if he needed to go to Russia to find love at all.

“I didn’t need to go all the way to Russia to find love,” Geoffrey said. “Maybe Mary is my life partner.”

However, the drama is not over with.

The big twist during tonight’s episode of Before the 90 Days was that Varya went to the United States after she got her tourist visa. She believed that he would be happy to see her and maybe it was time she accepted his proposal.

When she arrived, Geoffrey was surprised, but then she heard Mary in the background asking who was there.

Are Geoffrey and Mary still together after 90 Day Fiance?

We won’t know the outcome of this until next week on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but the preview shows lots of fighting between Mary and Varya over Geoffrey.

So, are Geoffrey and Mary still together to this day?

We can’t know for sure because of the NDA that everyone has to sign. Geoffrey clearly has followed the rules and there are no photos or hints one way or the other who he chose to stay with.

However, Mary has an IG page and there were a lot of photos of her and Geoffrey together. One even included them kissing. It is possible that 90 Day Fiance producers contacted her though because her page suddenly went private.

With Mary’s page private, it looks like the show is trying to hide the outcome, but from the look of it, Mary and Geoffrey are still together and Varya might have gone back to Russia single.

That is also likely since Varya is threatening a tell-all on her YouTube channel when the season comes to an end.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.