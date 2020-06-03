90 Day Fiance: Varya talks about her ideal wedding, plus shows off engagement ring in new interview

The love triangle between Geoffrey Paschel, Varya Malina, and Mary took a shocking turn on the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

After turning down Geoffrey’s proposal in Russia, Varya turned to his home in the U.S. a few months later.

The surprise was not a pleasant one, as a shocked Varya found her ex-fiance had already moved on with Mary — in what many viewers deemed as a rebound relationship.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The awkward encounter resulted in Mary storming off in tears, leaving the former couple to hash out their issues.

By the end of the episode, Mary was out of the picture, and Varya and Geoffrey were engaged!

Things happen fast when you’re on a reality show!

Varya dodges relationship questions about Geoffrey

The Russian beauty sat down to a live interview with Domenick Nati and shared what she could about the show and her personal life.

Nati asked Varya about the status of her and Geoffrey’s relationship, but we already know that the cast is not allowed to share that information due to a signed NDA.

However, when asked if they were still together, she said, “what you see on the show, it was half a year ago, and we will release our status after the tell-all airs, in our own tell-all.”

Domenick’s eagle eye quickly pointed out that Varya was not wearing a ring on her left hand, but she explained that it was morning, and she was just waking up. She left the interview for a minute and came back with two rings.

One she says is her personal ring that she wears on her left hand to ward off unwanted attention, and she also showed the engagement ring she got from Geoffrey.

Is Varya planning a wedding?

Domenick asked the 90 Day Fiance star, “Are you planning a wedding right now, or can you not say that?”

The 30-year-old laughed but noted that she couldn’t answer that question.

She did share details on the type of wedding she would like if she were to walk down the aisle again.

“I had one big wedding in my life, so I prefer to do a small, only for two people somewhere. In a different country, not in America.”

Varya added, “Maybe something romantic for the two of us.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.