Geoffrey Paschel’s trial set to start in October – Here’s what he was accused of doing and how much jail time he could get

Geoffrey Paschel’s criminal background had a minor storyline on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but his troubled past is proving to be more prominent than viewers thought.

After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his court date earlier this year, the 90 Day Fiance is set to appear in Knox County court this month.

Starting October 6th, the reality star will be on trial for the domestic assault charges from June 2019.

The accusations are intense

Just a week into the fourth season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, fans were already petitioning for Geoffrey’s removal from the show.

Geoffrey still appeared on Season 4; however, he was snubbed from being part of the Tell All. Varya was right in questioning the marriage proposal from Geoffrey – as he has four ex-wives, two of which have accused him of abusive behavior.

On the hit TLC show, he admitted to spending a few years in jail due to dealing drugs. However, his legal accusations were darker than fans thought.

According to court documents, Geoffrey is facing significant charges, including aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call, and vandalism. He was arrested after his then-girlfriend accused him of attacking her in her home.

His ex-girlfriend reveals that “he dragged her by the hair and slammed her head against the floor and then held her against her will before she escaped to call 9-1-1 from the neighbor’s house.”

He maintains his innocence

Throughout the allegations, Geoffrey has maintained his innocence regarding the alarming claims.

Following his first day of court in August, he claims it went well. He went as far as saying, “The truth will definitely prevail this time!!!! Shall we root out some more lies today? Yes, I think we should.”

Geoffrey is convinced his ex-wives are conspiring against him. He claims the women are acting out of “jealousy and resentment” towards him.

Viewers aren’t convinced, as his ex-girlfriend has filed an order of protection against him with the Knox County Police department. This order has been extended multiple times to protect her safety.

He maintains that this is all a scheme to assist his ex-wife in a child custody case against him. It’s safe to say Geoffrey is confident, but should he be?

If convicted, he could face over 30 years alone for his aggravated kidnapping charge in Tennessee.