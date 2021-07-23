16 90 Day Fiance cast who have OnlyFans, and what to expect from them

Many 90 Day Fiance cast members have chosen to make adult content to sell on OnlyFans, and the list keeps on growing. Pic credit: TLC

The cast of 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs are not known for making a lot of money per episode that they appear on. In fact, the participants get paid a mere $1000-$1500 per episode to have their personal lives put on blast.

With that in mind, the 90 Day Fiance cast members have had to branch out on their own and figure out how to use their platform to make money in other ways, and the number one way to do that has been through the adult site OnlyFans.

In a way, cast members starting an OnlyFans has become an enigma just by the sheer number of show participants that have sought to make money for their content on the site. The list of new 90 Day stars coming onto the platform also continues to grow.

When advertising and more PG streams of income for the reality famous, like Cameo, aren’t producing enough income, there will always be a market for fans who want to see their adult content, and in most cases, they will pay more.

Many ridiculous moments and awkward things have happened for these 90 Day stars that have put their risque images and videos out there for the world to see. A few of these OnlyFans faux pas have even become just as prolific in the fan community as moments from the show itself.

The range of content that is created on the site varies greatly based on what the individual cast member is comfortable creating, promoting, and selling. This list of 90 Day stars who have OnlyFans also discusses what kind of content they have on their pages.

1. Meg Potthast

Meg Potthast the mom of four actively produces raunchy content for her OnlyFans. Pic credit: TLC

Meg Potthast, the wife of Elizabeth Potthast’s brother Charlie, could largely go unnoticed during her appearances within Happily Ever After. She barely speaks and mostly remains a background character, but her raunchy OnlyFans content is what viewers know her best for.

Most of the Potthast family has dabbled in OnlyFans but Meg has seen the most success from it, claiming to be in the top percentile of all creators. The mom of four regularly posts half-nude images to her subscribers that pay $14.99 a month, and she sometimes involves Charlie.

2. Rebecca Parrot

Rebecca is the newest 90 Day Fiance cast member to join OnlyFans and she has been promoting her content on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Rebecca is the latest 90 Day Fiance star to join the adult platform and she promoted her new endeavor on her Instagram. She said she will be using the site to share more details of her life and will not be posting full nudes. A subscription to her OnlyFans is $5 a month.

Rebecca has said that she will be posting pictures of her boobs but so far has only posted pictures in a shirt without a bra. She has posted a few highly filtered throwback photos of herself in modest lingerie and another where she is working under a car fully clothed.

3. Colt Johnson

Colt has a very entertaining array of images and videos on the adult platform. Pic credit: TLC

Colt has perhaps the most fun and carefree OnlyFans content, with wild fireplace and bathtub images among the array of content. It seems like he provided X-rated content to his subscribers at first but once his images got leaked and circulated around social media he stopped.

He has not posted any new content since September of 2020 but just still checks his page where he charges $25 a month, which is the highest price out of all the cast. Colt also includes his amazon wishlist to subscribers.

4. Kolini Faagata

Kolini garnered a lot of attention from 90 Day Fiance viewers after they found out she had an OnlyFans. Pic credit: TLC

Kalani Faagata’s younger sister Kolini has had an on-again off-again relationship with OnlyFans where she doesn’t post full nudes.

While she is currently inactive, the popular secondary cast member could decide to hop back on the platform at any time since she didn’t delete her profile. She accompanies her soft and sexy pictures with an Amazon wishlist when her account is active.

5. Larissa Lima

Larissa arguably has the most famous OnlyFans of them all. Pic credit: TLC

Larissa has the most famous OnlyFans of them all. Her popularity on the platform stems from her origins on the site. She was fired from TLC for showing her boobs once on a cam site, so she decided to pursue OnlyFans full time after falling out with the network, and she brought her fans with her.

Larissa is one of the most prolific 90 Day cast members for her volatile and fiery antics and drive to continue cosmetically enhancing her body. For $10 a month Larissa posts pictures of herself in very revealing outfits and often offers her fully nude content for an additional price.

Larissa claims to get hundreds of requests a day and earns a formidable income from being an OnlyFans star.

6. Karine Martins

Karine’s OnlyFans content is perhaps the most graphic of all the 90 Day Fiance cast members. Pic credit: TLC

While Meg Potthast’s content might be the most raunchy, Karine’s is the most explicit and out there. The mother of two and wife of Paul Staehle started OnlyFans after quitting the 90 Day franchise and while she was pregnant.

She’s got pregnant content, makes certain videos based off the winning answer in viewers’ polls, and has a bevy of amateur POV content that tends to be strange in nature.

7. Stephanie Matto

Stephanie has likely the most expansive and profitable platform on OnlyFans. Pic credit: TLC

Stephanie is the 90 Day Fiance cast member who seems to be making the most money off of OnlyFans. She treats her platform like a full-time job and obviously spends the time required to connect with her fan base and show them what they want to see.

Subscribing to her $10 a month page will get subscribers half-nude photos and access to more private and explicit videos by paying more. She also launched an innovative and unprecendted 18+ Cryptocurrency course/guide on OnlyFans where she teaches her students all about how to make money with crypto while sending them sexy content.

8. Avery Warner

Avery’s haters had a lot to say about her OnlyFans nude content. Pic credit: TLC

Avery has also gone back and forth with her presence on OnlyFans after having a fully nude photo from the site leaked and torn apart by her critics. For weeks, the 90 Day Fiance community on social media could not stop making memes about comparisons of Avery’s body.

The backlash from the image gained traction after Avery made a series of problematic posts and took close-minded stances on a few socio-political issues that she voiced on social media. She deactivated OnlyFans only to reactivate it again a short time later where you have to pay for full nudes.

9. Elizabeth Potthast

Elizabeth’s embarrassing OnlyFans fauxpas has been the highlight of her content. Pic credit: TLC

While Elizabeth keeps it pretty PG on the site, there were some awkward poses and one really awkward thing that happened that sets her OnlyFans apart from her family’s.

There were several photos where she had dirty feet and where her poses did not seem fluid and made her look awkward. One particular photo that was leaked from Elizabeth’s OnlyFans account really took the cake but the 90 Day Fiance star insists that it had been doctored and wasn’t actually what she had posted.

10. Paul Staehle

Paul has tried to launch his own OnlyFans with separate content from his wife. Pic credit: TLC

Paul is mostly a lot of talk and no action on OnlyFans, and his focus is probably on content with his wife Karine. But he does have security camera footage of one video he made with Karine.

His fans are so annoyed by the lack of content on the page, even causing some to complain after Paul recently asked what they wanted to see.

It’s still possible that Paul will start to be active on site where his subscription is currently free.

11. Brittany Banks

Brittany’s well-known curves are flaunted in her adult content. Pic credit: TLC

Brittany flaunts her pronounced curves all over OnlyFans and frequently produces different themed pictures and videos, including an odd video with a banana.

Paying $9.99 a month gets you access to a lot of material but subscribers have to pay extra for more explicit content.

12. Jasmin Lahtinen

Jasmin plays it safe with her OnlyFans content. Pic credit: TLC

The wife of Blake Abelard, who previously had his own OnlyFans, is one of the more recent stars to join to site. Subscribing to her page is free but viewing any of her content will cost you.

She often posts preludes to her OnlyFans shoots on her Instagram page.

13. Deavan Clegg

Deavan’s on-again off-again relationship with OnlyFans has been talked about more than her actual content. Pic credit: TLC

Deaven is another 90 Day participant who has come and gone from OnlyFans. For now, she offers a free trial to her page, where she only posts a collection of boudoir, lingerie, and swimsuit pictures. She does send full nudes out to those who pay for it.

She often posts about her OnlyFans on Instagram and frequently threatens that she will delete it in a tactic to drive more traffic.

14. Jess Caroline

Jess strives to keep a sultry theme going with her erotic material. Pic credit: TLC

Colt Johnson’s ex-girlfriend Jess got into OnlyFans a few months ago but seems to be having fun with it. For $10 a month you can get her non-nude lingerie and swimsuit pictures.

She claims to be active on the site to show her fans a different side of herself.

15. Erika Owens

Erika and her new boyfriend enjoy creating content together on the adult site. Pic credit: TLC

Stephani Matto’s colorful ex-girlfriend Erika Owens has moved on and is now in a relationship with a man named Chris with who she shares the account entirely.

They offer exclusive 18+ content with an insight into their daily lives for $15 a month.

16. Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas

Corey and Evelin are in Ecuador together and have separate but very similar OnlyFans. Pic credit: TLC

Corey and Evelin both use the same OnlyFans tactic where they don’t offer anything nude after subscribing for $14.99 for Corey and $20 a month for Evelin.

Instead, they send explicit content offers via DM or leave content that needs to be unlocked for additional money on their feeds.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.