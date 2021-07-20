Darcey & Stacey viewers think the Silva twins look botched

The Silva twins caught a lot of negative opinions from Darcey & Stacey viewers about the way they look this season. Pic credit: TLC

With Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey now in full swing, viewers have a lot to say about the way the Silva twins look this season and in general.

Darcey and Stacey’s cosmetic procedures and signature looks have long been talked about by fans and critics, but the talks have been reinvigorated by the premiere of the new season.

One of the big storylines this season is that Darcey & Stacey will be traveling to Turkey to get “Barbie touchups,” which entails a cocktail of plastic surgery procedures including, veneers, lip lifts, breast reductions, and Barbie noses.

With that in mind, viewers unleashed their opinions on the way the Silva twins look this season.

Darcey & Stacey viewers gave their merciless opinions on the Silva twins’ appearances this season

Many Darcey & Stacey viewers have been talking about how they feel the twins have gone too far with their cosmetic enhancement and look fairly botched now.

In a Reddit thread, critics discussed their feelings on how Darcey and Stacey are looking these days.

The subject for the thread was, “They look awful” accompanied by a picture of the twins.

A Reddit thread was started about how Darcey and Stacey look. Pic credit: @u/lonerhino74/Reddit

The subsequent discussion dove into the most poignant parts of the twins’ current look that are troubling to viewers.

The most popular comment read, “That fried platinum hair is a choice.” The statement got over 200 upvotes.

One person said, “They were so much prettier before this mess.”

Another added to the hair comment by saying, “Yup and they probably don’t even have much hair left. I bet 75% of it is extensions. What’s under that headband, Starcey [sic]??”

Redditors talked about Darcey and Stacey’s tattered hair. Pic credit: @u/lonerhino74/Reddit

More viewers of the show gave their input on how uncomfortable the twins must be with themselves.

One critic remarked, “Both Darcey and Stacey have moments where they look really pretty, and normally it’s when they are not trying so hard. Most of the time they look over-done and uncomfortable…and no one looks beautiful when they’re not comfortable. They need to spend less time in the make-up chair and more time in a therapists office.”

Another made the point, “Their new faces are… something else. I’ve had a few instances where my lips and face have swelled up (it looks like an allergic reaction but really my body just hates me, lol) and it’s really uncomfortable because your skin is constantly being stretched. They must be feeling like that ALL THE TIME with their new faces.”

Viewers harped on the fact that the twins must feel uncomfortable. Pic credit: @u/lonerhino74/Reddit

Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey looks just as dramatic as the first season

This season of Darcey & Stacey will be chock-full of explosive drama from the Silva twins as they try to navigate the love, family, and business lives.

Darcey’s rocky relationship with Georgi and the communication issues between Stacey and Florian will be highlighted among other storylines that are sure to be on-brand for the problematic twins.

Viewers will have to buckle up this season as the Silva twins try to live their best life.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey are on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.